Covid marshals in Yarmouth could become town 'ambassadors'

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:11 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 3:19 PM July 12, 2021
Covid marshalls in Great Yarmouth have been visiting busiinesses and reminding people of the rules a

Covid marshals in Great Yarmouth could be redeployed as ambassadors for the town. - Credit: Archant

Covid marshals in Great Yarmouth could be redeployed as ambassadors for the town, providing general advice and guidance to the public.

The proposal will be discussed at a meeting of the borough council's policy and resources committee on Tuesday (July 13).

It would see the ambassadors providing visitors and residents with information about tourism and culture in the town, as well as future projects.

Niamh Payne and Lauren Randall, covid marshalls in Great Yarmouth, with the leader of the borough co

Niamh Payne and Lauren Randall, covid marshalls in Great Yarmouth, with the leader of the borough council Carl Smith (middle). Picture: Daniel Hickey. - Credit: Archant

A report prepared ahead of the meeting states: "Given the public information and advice role of the marshals and their presence on-street, there is an opportunity to evolve that role to provide general advice and guidance to the public, including tourists and general visitor information."

The ambassadors would be from a variety of industries and communities and part of their role would be to encourage people to feel "proud of how the borough is shaping up for the future".

An extension of the current funding for Covid marshals now means the council can continue to deploy them for the remainder of 2021.




