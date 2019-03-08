Video

WATCH: the moment person risks climbing iconic seafront tower

The Tower Complex on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant. Archant

A hazardous clamber up a soaring seafront landmark has been captured on video.

An aerial view of the Yarmouth Tower on Marine Parade. Picture: Google Maps. An aerial view of the Yarmouth Tower on Marine Parade. Picture: Google Maps.

The footage, shot on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, shows a person climbing on the top of the Tower Complex, a 185ft viewing tower overlooking the Golden Mile.

The person appears to climb onto the roof of the tower and touch the central spike before climbing down again.

Christopher Ratley, who took the video, said the incident happened on Wednesday, July 31.

Norfolk Police have said they were called that day at 6pm to reports of a man on top of the Tower.

Officers attended the scene but there was no trace of the man.

The police were called again, fifteen minutes later, to reports a property on Marine Parade, believed to be the Tower, had been broken into.

Officers arrived and found damage to the walls and paint had been thrown on the floor.

Three teenage boys were later arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

The person climbing the Tower in the video is not thought to be linked to the burglary incident.

The Tower Complex has been contacted for comment.