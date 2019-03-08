Search

WATCH: the moment person risks climbing iconic seafront tower

PUBLISHED: 16:15 09 August 2019

The Tower Complex on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant.

The Tower Complex on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant.

Archant

A hazardous clamber up a soaring seafront landmark has been captured on video.

An aerial view of the Yarmouth Tower on Marine Parade. Picture: Google Maps.An aerial view of the Yarmouth Tower on Marine Parade. Picture: Google Maps.

The footage, shot on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, shows a person climbing on the top of the Tower Complex, a 185ft viewing tower overlooking the Golden Mile.

The person appears to climb onto the roof of the tower and touch the central spike before climbing down again.

Christopher Ratley, who took the video, said the incident happened on Wednesday, July 31.

Norfolk Police have said they were called that day at 6pm to reports of a man on top of the Tower.

Officers attended the scene but there was no trace of the man.

The police were called again, fifteen minutes later, to reports a property on Marine Parade, believed to be the Tower, had been broken into.

Officers arrived and found damage to the walls and paint had been thrown on the floor.

Three teenage boys were later arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

The person climbing the Tower in the video is not thought to be linked to the burglary incident.

The Tower Complex has been contacted for comment.

Motorists stuck in jams for hours and free taxis for pedestrians as broken bridge leads to gridlock

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was stuck in the open position for two hours bringing the town to a standstill.

WATCH: The moment burger van is lifted by crane into pub

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traffic chaos after bridge gets stuck

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck.

Former home of American diner snapped up following strong interest

The former home of The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been bought. Picture: Joe Norton

Driver hospitalised with serious neck injuries after Yarmouth crash

Two people were hospitalised after a crash on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Nightmare start to the new Thurlow Nunn League season for Gorleston

A block keeps Sean Perfect out at close range

Police search for missing 61-year-old woman after car found

Dawn Travis, of Mautby Lane, in Mautby was last seen in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Lorry blocking traffic on A47

A lorry blocking the Acle Straight, disrupting traffic bewtween Great Yarmouth and Acle, on Friday (August 9). Picture: Natasha Wawryszuk.

WATCH: the moment person risks climbing iconic seafront tower

The Tower Complex on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant.

Hair and beauty salon undergoes makeover ahead of glamorous relaunch

The Haven hair and beauty salon in Great Yarmouth will reopen next month under the new name The Party Boutique. Picture; owner Kinza Halifax, centre, will two of her salon staff. Picture: Kinza Halifax
