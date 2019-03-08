Search

Town centre in line for spring clean

PUBLISHED: 10:21 07 April 2019

Great Yarmouth town centre is in line for a spring clean which has been organised by the Civic Society. Picture: Antony Kelly

Great Yarmouth town centre is in line for a spring clean as volunteers spruce up some of the town’s most popular attractions.

There will be two litter pick sessions on Saturday, April 13, at 10am and 1pm.

The event has been organised by the Civic Society of Great Yarmouth and the Preservation Trust.

It is part of the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean initiative.

Those wishing to help out should register their interest by visiting the Keep Britain Tidy website and meet in the Market Place before the start times.

Chair of the Civic Society Hugh Sturzaker, said: “We would like to see all business and homeowners taking pride in their properties and not only looking after their building but also any space in front of it including the adjoining pavement.

“Let us make Great Yarmouth the cleanest seaside resort in the country.”

The areas to be cleaned will include the much loved heritage walk trails with guides giving out some historical information during the litter pick.

