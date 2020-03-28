Search

Great Yarmouth town centre deserted as residents heed lockdown advice

PUBLISHED: 11:32 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 28 March 2020

Great Yarmouth's town centre was 'very quiet' for a Saturday this morning. PHOTO: Anthony Carroll

Great Yarmouth's town centre was 'very quiet' for a Saturday this morning. PHOTO: Anthony Carroll

Great Yarmouth’s town centre was much quieter than usual this Saturday morning as residents seemed to heed the government’s strict lockdown advice.

Small queues did form outside some stores - with WHSmith operating a one-in-one-out policy for those that did make the journey into town.

Several market stalls were also open and serving customers.

The seaside town’s Sainsburys store had no signs of queues and was not overly busy, with staff monitoring the numbers of people entering the supermarket.

The downturn in weekend footfall comes as the Prime Minister announced unprecedented “lockdown” measures on Monday, March 23.

Citizens have been told to “stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus”, only leaving the house to shop for basic necessities, medical supplies and one form of exercise a day.

As of Friday, March 27, there were 70 confirmed cases of the virus in the county, though this number is likely to be much higher.

Norfolk has now had five deaths associated with the virus and expects a “surge” in hospitalisation of affected patients.

