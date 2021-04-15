Council to splash out £1.9m on Great Yarmouth town centre
Efforts to revamp the town centre with a multimillion pound four-year scheme have been revealed.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council, with Historic England and Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, is launching a £1.9m four-year town centre renovation project, which it says will have the community and heritage at its heart.
Covering the Market Place, the Rows and the northern end of King Street, the new High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), involves local people in repairing, conserving and building a better understanding of the area’s historic buildings and sites.
It will complement the wider investment ambitions supported by the £13.77m Future High Streets Fund and £20.1m Town Deal.
The HSHAZ scheme is supporting work on parts of the town wall alongside the Market Place, where scaffolding is already in place as part of preparations.
The next project will be restoration of the wrought iron railings at St Nicholas Priory Primary School.
The HSHAZ will also help repair and improve historic buildings in Market Row and go towards landscaping the Market Place to complement the £4.6m Market Place redevelopment already under way.
There are further HSHAZ projects including the repair and re-use of two target buildings in King Street and the Market Place.
Carl Smith, council leader, said: “We’re putting Great Yarmouth's rich cultural heritage and fantastic community at the heart of our exciting vision for investment, regeneration and recovery.
“Thanks to funding secured from Historic England, this complementary £1.9m suite of HSHAZ projects will harness and enhance key historic buildings and heritage to help revitalise the town centre, involving the local community and a wide range of other partners.”
Bernard Williamson, chairman of Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, said: “The HSHAZ will see the project partners work with a range of local groups and organisations to involve the people of the town.
"Hands-on training and workshops in traditional building techniques and skills, as well as research projects and opportunities to engage with heritage through art.”
Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing how the local and business communities come together to work on these projects.”