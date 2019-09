Police called to incident in town centre

Four police cars were seen in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, at just before 1pm on Wednesday. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Police officers were called to Great Yarmouth town centre to deal with an incident.

Four police cars could be seen in Regent Street at just before 1pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed officers were investigating an incident.

By 2pm police had left the scene.

More to follow.