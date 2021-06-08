Published: 11:42 AM June 8, 2021

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is launching heritage grants for enhancing buildings and shopfronts in the town centre. - Credit: Archant

Shopfronts in Great Yarmouth's town centre are preparing for a sprucing-up as the borough council launches a £250,000 heritage grant scheme.

Building owners and occupiers are being invited to apply for grants towards shopfront improvements and building repairs as part of a £1.9m programme to help revitalise the town's historic heart.

As part of the programme, the council, in partnership with Historic England, has allocated £250,000 for a scheme of small grants within the new High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ).

The area covers the Market Place, the Rows and the northern end of King Street.

The northern end of King Street is included in the new High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ). - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Building owners, or tenants with the support of their landlord, can apply for grants of up to £10,000 towards eligible building repairs, up to 75pc of maximum costs, or shopfront improvements up to a maximum of 80pc of total costs.

All works must be directly related to conservation or improvements that will protect the heritage value of the building and wider HSHAZ area.

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: “This exciting grant scheme supports and incentivises building owners and occupiers to invest in works that secure lasting improvements to historic buildings and the public realm, including reinstating lost historic features, details and shopfronts."

Building owners and occupiers are being invited to apply for grants towards shopfront improvements and building repairs as part of a £1.9m programme to help revitalise Great Yarmouth's historic heart. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Bernard Williamson, chairman of Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, said: “The grants scheme is a fantastic opportunity for building owners and occupiers, as custodians of much of our unique built heritage, to access targeted financial support to play a full role in that revitalisation and unlock benefits and opportunities for their own businesses.”

Grants cannot cover building services, substitute materials, conjectural reinstatement, maintenance or minor repairs or work that has already started. Before starting work, applicants must have obtained the relevant permissions, including any planning permission required.

For more information about eligible works or to submit an expression of interest to make an application, please contact Lou Robson, HSHAZ Project Manager, lou.robson@great-yarmouth.gov.uk. Information about the application process is also available at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/gyhaz.











