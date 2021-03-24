10 projects Great Yarmouth is spending £20m Town Deal cash on
Ten projects have been outlined as of immediate importance for investment from a £20m windfall in Great Yarmouth.
In the budget earlier this month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that the town had secured £20.1m of its Town Deal bid.
The grant was discussed at a meeting of the Policy and Resources committee of Great Yarmouth Borough Council on Tuesday (March 23).
A report to the councillors stated that the projects in the Town Plan, initially costing £24.8m, will now need to be refreshed and prioritised to enable completion within the amount of funding available from the government.
The council will now either reduce the scale, cost and scope of particular projects or reduce the amount of funds sought for certain projects and identify alternative funding sources.
Here is a list of the "ten immediate investment priorities".
1. O&M Campus
An offshore energy campus is to be located at the entrance of the River Yare, on land belonging to the borough council and Peel Ports, near the Southern North Sea offshore energy developments.
2. North Quay Regeneration
A multi-million pound redevelopment of the 4.07-hectare North Quay, to the east of the River Yare and south of Fullers Hill roundabout, which in its current state largely comprises a mixture of light industrial and commercial buildings, yards and car parks and areas of cleared land.
3. New Great Yarmouth University
A learning hub in the former Palmers/Beales store would see a relocated library sharing space with students on undergraduate courses affiliated with the University of Suffolk, and potentially the University of East Anglia, as well as East Coast College and East Norfolk Sixth Form College as partners.
4. Winter Gardens
One of just 12 projects shortlisted to apply for a share of £50m from a National Lottery Heritage Fund, with £9.9m sought, this hopes to save, restore and reimagine the Winter Gardens at the heart of the town as a year-round visitor attraction which makes the most of the unique building, its seafront location and its horticultural heritage.
5. Restoration of vacant historical buildings
Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust is restoring three buildings: 160 King Street, a 16th century timber frame building; the North west tower, once part of the medieval wall and to be restored as holiday accommodation; and St John's Church, a Grade II listed building on Lancaster Road and York Road, hoping to open as a hub of creative industries and conservation skills
6. Ice House
Plans have been submitted by arts charity Seachange Arts to repurpose this landmark building, on Southtown Road on the bank of the River Yare, as a hub for all things circus including training and fabricating apparatus.
7. Seafront to Town Centre connectivity
The borough council is currently working with Norfolk County Council to develop a local cycling and walking infrastructure plan to support and guide future investment in sustainable modes of transport. There are aspirations to implement two key schemes to connect the two commercial poles of the seafront and town centre with new and enhanced cycling and walking routes.
8. Public wayfinding
Signage has been upgraded to help guide people between the town centre, seafront, bus and railway stations. Further wayfinding improvements are planned.
9. Railway Station
Physical enhancements to the rail station, built in the 1960s, to improve the accessibility and attractiveness of a key point of entry for commuters and visitors.
10. Enhanced Digital and Connectivity infrastructure
The council is currently rolling-out free public wi-fi within the Market Place