The Great Yarmouth projects getting leg up from Town Deal funding

A view of the South Denes area and seafront in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Millions of pounds of investment for the Great Yarmouth borough is set to offer new opportunities across the town.

Funding from the Town Deal and the Future High Streets levelling up funds, as well as from other funders including the National Lottery and Sports England, was secured last year.

A whole host of projects are being planned for the next few years, creating new opportunities for employment, education, and enjoyment.

A view of the South Denes area and seafront in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Among them is an offshore energy operations and maintenance campus, ready to capitalise on the expansion of offshore windfarms, with hopes for 650 new jobs.

The new suite of business incubator units could be built at South Denes, providing a low-risk local base for energy sector start-ups, relocations and growing businesses, helping local firms get started.

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth on January 27, 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Investment has also been secured for the preservation of Great Yarmouth's heritage, including the historic iron and glass Winter Gardens on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile, which was last year announced as one of five National Lottery Heritage Fund Heritage Horizon projects, with nearly £10m of investment to restore and revitalise the building.

The project is expected take around five years to complete, with work now starting on the detailed survey and exploratory work needed to ensure the building’s heritage is maintained.

The Ice House on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Also, plans have been submitted by Out There Arts to repurpose the landmark Ice House on the bank of the River Yare as a hub for all things circus.

The building has recently won £350,00 from the Architectural Heritage Fund to support the work, which would see the Grade-II listed thatched barn transformed with a performance area and bar.

Elsewhere in the town, North Quay has been identified as the target for a waterfront regeneration. The 4.07-hectare site, to the east of the River Yare and south of Fullers Hill roundabout, is currently largely comprised of a light industrial and commercial buildings, yards and car parks.

Work is currently under way to understand how this gateway site could be better used, with the area earmarked for substantial regeneration.

Picture of Palmers Department Store in Great Yarmouth for EDP Norfolk Magazine feature on their 170th anniversary in 2007. - Credit: Archant

The former Palmers store in Great Yarmouth’s Market Place has been identified as the location for a new library and learning centre, helping boost skills and employment opportunities in the town.

Initial work on clearing the building is expected to begin in the summer, with the hope of opening the learning centre for its first courses by autumn next year.