‘Football is secondary’ - Club calls for community to raise funds for NHS

PUBLISHED: 12:21 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 01 April 2020

Great Yarmouth Town FC chairman Jack Jay. Picture: Submitted.

A football club is asking the sport’s community in Norfolk to come together and raise funds for the county’s hospitals as they face the coronavirus outbreak.

Great Yarmouth Town FC has called on local clubs, players and supporters to pay whatever they can to show gratitude to the frontline staff within the local NHS.

Club chairman Jack Jay said: “We appreciate clubs may also be struggling financially at this time, but football is secondary to the current crisis and hopefully the Norfolk football community can show its power with raising funds in this way.”

All money raised will be split between the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals.

“We are really hoping lots of local clubs will get involved in this effort, we may be rivals on the pitch but this is a time to come together for the greater good,” Mr Jay said.

Money can be donated at the club’s Virgin Money Giving page here.

