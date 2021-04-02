Special Report

Published: 5:30 AM April 2, 2021

The centre of Great Yarmouth resembled a ghost town on the hottest day of the year as its market place was deserted and its main drag of Regent Road was empty of large numbers of people. While there were queues at some shops, market and chip stalls were empty and at lunchtime there were only appeared to be only a few families visiting the resort and its Golden Mile. Picture: staff - Credit: Archant

With windfalls from the Town Plan and the Future High Streets fund bringing millions of pounds of investment into Great Yarmouth, a whole host of projects are being planned for the next few years.

O&M Campus

This offshore energy campus is to be located at the entrance of the River Yare, on land belonging to the borough council and Peel Ports, near the Southern North Sea offshore energy developments.

An Operations and Management Campus for the town's energy sector, obtained £6m from the government's Getting Building fund.

Analysis has shown 650 new jobs could be located there.

New business incubator site

A new operations and maintenance centre with business incubator units could be built at South Denes, providing a low-risk local base for energy sector start-ups, relocations and growing businesses.

North Quay regeneration

North Quay has been identified as part of a wider waterfront regeneration.

The 4.07-hectare site, to the east of the River Yare and south of Fullers Hill roundabout, largely comprised of a mixture of light industrial and commercial buildings, yards and car parks and areas of cleared land, would see a multi-million pound redevelopment.

A new university learning hub is being billed as one of the drivers for a prosperous future in Great Yarmouth in the former Palmers store as the town submits a bit for £25m from the government. - Credit: GYBC

New Great Yarmouth University Learning Centre

The £60m learning hub in the former Palmers/Beales store would see a relocated library sharing space with students on undergraduate courses affiliated with the University of Suffolk, and potentially the University of East Anglia, as well as East Coast College and East Norfolk Sixth Form College as partners.

Our reader thinks the Winter Gardens could be the answer to a tricky issue. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

The Winter Gardens

In February 2020, the Winter Gardens was announced as one of just 12 projects shortlisted to apply for a share of £50m from a National Lottery Heritage Fund, with £9.9m sought. The project's ambition is to save, restore and reimagine the Winter Gardens at the heart of the town's regeneration and daily life as a year-round visitor attraction.

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth, 160 King Street. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust - Credit: Archant

160 King Street restoration

Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT) is restoring this 16th century timber frame building, using a £350,000 grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund.

Once restored, the property will provide a commercial space on the ground floor and residential space above.

The North West Tower next the the River Bure in Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

North west tower restoration

Another GYPT project, this building, which stands by the River Bure and used to be part of the town's medieval wall, will be restored and transformed into holiday accommodation.

St John's Church Restoration

The Grade II-listed property, on Lancaster Road and York Road, was sold for just £1 to the GYPT in 2016.

In the years since, progress has been made on returning the church to its former glory.

Meanwhile, as ideas are being developed for creative reuse of the building and funding is sought to enable repairs to the fabric, the space has been used for a series of collaborative projects between artists and architects, with hopes to reopen the building as a new hub for the creative industries and conservation skills.

The old Ice House on the Southtown Road side of Haven Bridge could be transformed into a national centre for arts and circus. - Credit: Archant library

The Ice House

Plans have been submitted by arts charity Seachange Arts to repurpose this landmark building, on Southtown Road on the bank of the River Yare, as a hub for all things circus, including training and fabricating apparatus.

A bar would also be installed to help with revenue.

Town Centre to seafront connectivity

The borough council is currently working with Norfolk County Council to develop a local cycling and walking infrastructure plan to support and guide future investment in sustainable modes of transport. There are aspirations to implement two key schemes to connect the two commercial poles of the seafront and town centre with new and enhanced cycling and walking routes.

Green mobility projects

The town is taking part in a national trial of e-scooters, covering the main employment and residential areas of the borough, allowing people to hire environmentally-friendly electric scooters to cover shorter distance journeys which would otherwise be by car or public transport.

Rail Station

Physical enhancements to the rail station, built in the 1960s, to improve the accessibility and attractiveness of a key point of entry for commuters and visitors.

Digital connectivity projects

The council is currently rolling out free public wi-fi in the Market Place.

Beacon Park extension

The primary focus of this enterprise zone is to cluster industries with an offshore energy focus, with higher value technology and research and development uses and activities locating at Beacon Park. An extension would build on the existing site with broadly similar uses.

A visualisation of The Conge redevelopment. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council - Credit: Archant

The Conge regeneration

Some of the £13.7m from the Future High Streets fund will be spent on an 89-home redevelopment of the Conge, currently a mix of commercial and light industrial units.

It is hoped the area could become a pedestrian-friendly link between the railway station to the west and the the town centre and seafront to the east.

Flood protection projects

In January last year, work costing £40.3m started on improving nearly 4km of flood walls, upgrading the level of protection from tidal flooding to more than 4,500 homes and businesses in the area.

Port Southern Terminal

Funds could invested in development at the port's southern terminal, creating an extra ten hectares of outside storage space, an additional 350m quay and a new heavy lift pad area.

An image of the new covered market coming to Great Yarmouth town centre was released in January 2020. - Credit: GYBC

Historic covered market

The £35m redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre.

The new wood and steel structure will be slightly north of the market's current position and home to 30 stall holders.

An artist's impression of what the new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC - Credit: Archant

Marina Centre redevelopment

The £26m project will see a new leisure centre on the seafront with a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access and suitable for competitions, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.

Work is progressing on the site and it remains scheduled to open in summer 2022.

A view showing the dual carriageway approach to the third river crossing Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Third River Crossing

A new lifting bridge will link the A47 at Harfrey’s roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river.

It is hoped the crossing will ease traffic congestion and support economic opportunities in the town and wider borough.