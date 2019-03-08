Search

Town Hall agrees to appoint officer to research borough's play areas

PUBLISHED: 10:08 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 19 September 2019

Cobholm play area. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cobholm play area. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A council will spend £15,000 hiring an officer to research play areas.

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James BassView south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

At a meeting in Great Yarmouth's Town Hall on Wednesday (September 18), the borough council's environment committee agreed to appoint the officer on a six-month contract as part of developing a longer-term plan for the future management of playgrounds in the area.

The council currently owns 96 such amenities across the borough, nine of which are located in or adjacent to houses owned by the authority.

It includes a total of 592 individual pieces of equipment for children and young people from nursery age to 14-years-old.

A report prepared for the meeting revealed Town Hall has spent £902,893 on installing new equipment and resurfacing play areas in the last 10 years.

The football cage at Cobholm play area in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonThe football cage at Cobholm play area in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Part of the longer-term plan includes recruiting an outdoor play project officer on a six-month contract to research the usage levels of the council's play areas and produce a report with clear recommendations.

Data will be used to develop a plan for play areas, identifying opportunities for their future management in a more planned and strategic approach, the report states.

The officer will also identify opportunities for alternative provision of the service in particular locations.

This will typically include community asset transfer to local groups, such as parish councils, who may be interested in specific assets.

The council currently employs a playground ranger who routinely inspects and maintains play areas.

There is no dedicated revenue budget specifically for playgrounds.

Last year, the total cost for repairs was £14,500, while the anticipated cost for the outdoor play project officer is estimated at £15,790.

The report states the council runs the risk of eventually being unable to maintain all the existing play areas effectively.

Councillor Kerry Robinson-Payne, who sits on the committee, said: "Play areas are important to the community and should be kept in good working order and not neglected, which is a problem."

Earlier this year the council gave the green light for a £100,000 investment to be made into improving Cobholm Skate Park in Great Yarmouth.

'Our lives are shattered once more' - Family's pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Arrests made after armed police 'swoop on gang' seen with gun near town centre

Armed police made five arrests for suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture: Submitted

Seaside snack bar closes amid 'uncertainty' over leisure centre rebuild

Jack Button has been overwhelmed by feedback from loyal customers after announcing he was having to shut Jack's Jetty Snacks after six years Picture: Archant

Family-run furniture store closing down

Better Furniture, Yarmouth, which is closing down. Pic; Archant

'I'm a normal lad who's worked hard' - Great Yarmouth-born fashion mogul with £40m business launches BBC documentary

In The Style founder Adam Frisby. Picture: In The Style

New flats plan for historic quayside dubbed 'a joy to behold'

A bid to convert empty offices in Great Yarmouth's South Quay in to homes has been lodged Picture: Google Maps

Town Hall agrees to appoint officer to research borough's play areas

Cobholm play area. Picture: Joseph Norton

John Gosden lands the big prize at Great Yarmouth's Eastern Festival

Fanny Logan, winner of the John Musker Fillies Stakes at Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Should children be allowed to take part in climate strikes on school days?

The third Youth Strike 4 Climate protest outside City Hall, Norwich in May. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man charged after incident drew riot vans to residential street

There was a large police presence in Anson Road at around 10pm on Tuesday September 17 Picture: Google Maps
