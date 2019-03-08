Search

Great Yarmouth Town raises £1,700 for England deaf team in charity football match

PUBLISHED: 10:34 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 17 April 2019

Great Yarmouth Town Football Club presented the England deaf team with a cheque of £1,700 after their match at the Wellesley. Picture: Great Yarmouth Town

Archant

Great Yarmouth Town Football Club raised £1,700 for the England national deaf team after it hosted a charity football match to raise funds for their trip to the European Championships.

The England deaf team will be heading to Crete for the European Championships this summer. Picture: Great Yarmouth TownThe England deaf team will be heading to Crete for the European Championships this summer. Picture: Great Yarmouth Town

The squad arrived on Friday, April 5, and joined the Bloaters at the Wellesley to watch their victory in the league against Thetford Town.

On Saturday, the England team used Great Yarmouth Town's training facilities before enjoying a casino evening at the club's bar.

Sunday saw the team hold a meet and greet session with children from Deaf Connections.

This was followed by a match against a Great Yarmouth XI made up of a mix of the club's first team, reserves and U18's.

A Great Yarmouth Town XI took on the England deaf team at the Wellesley. Picture: Great Yarmouth TownA Great Yarmouth Town XI took on the England deaf team at the Wellesley. Picture: Great Yarmouth Town

The game played in bright sunshine was watched by a 300-strong crowd.

After the football, a cheque was presented to the England side for £1,700 which had been raised across the weekend and will help to fund their trip to Crete this summer.

Secretary of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club John Lewsley, said: “It was an honour to be able to welcome the England deaf squad to the town.

“The whole weekend was a memorable experience.

A Great Yarmouth Town XI took on the England deaf team at the Wellesley. Picture: Great Yarmouth TownA Great Yarmouth Town XI took on the England deaf team at the Wellesley. Picture: Great Yarmouth Town

“The club would like to wish the team every success for the European Championships.”

