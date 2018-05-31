Search

Advanced search

Part of medieval town wall could open as holiday let

PUBLISHED: 14:42 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 11 March 2020

The North West Tower next the the River Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The North West Tower next the the River Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Wannabe knights and budding Rapunzels might get the chance to sleep in a medieval tower as a council discusses plans for the future of a section of Great Yarmouth's town wall.

The North West Tower next the the River Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass The North West Tower next the the River Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The North West Tower, built in the 13th century and standing on the banks of the River Bure, could be converted into holiday accommodation.

The tower is owned by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

A report to the council's policy and resources committee, meeting next Tuesday (March 17), recommends transferring ownership of the monument to the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT), which could apply for funding, from the Architectural Heritage Fund, for full restoration and conversion of the monument into a holiday let.

The building was last used as the office for a firm of surveyors and has been vacant and under maintained since 2004, the report states.

Its condition is considered poor and likely to worsen, it adds.

The council spends £30,000 every year maintaining and repairing the full length of town wall and all 11 remaining towers.

The North West Tower lies at the most northerly point.

It was cut off from the remainder of the wall after a section along Rampart Road was demolished in 1902.

You may also want to watch:

In 2016 the South East Tower was refurbished as a holiday let.

Most Read

Norfolk academy teacher tested for coronavirus

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Drug driving arrest after four people seriously injured in A47 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Ten bizarre items being put up for sale at department store where EVERYTHING must go

Everything is up for sale in department store Palmers including a broken Christmas tree and pepper sachets Picture: Liz Coates

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Norfolk academy teacher tested for coronavirus

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Drug driving arrest after four people seriously injured in A47 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Ten bizarre items being put up for sale at department store where EVERYTHING must go

Everything is up for sale in department store Palmers including a broken Christmas tree and pepper sachets Picture: Liz Coates

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Knife murder victim’s mum admits drug dealing

Connor Barrett, 20, died after he was stabbed at a party in Hemsby. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Jekyll and Hyde’ character made threat to stab himself in front of dad after vodka binge

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dilapidated pub comes up for sale again – with £50,000 knocked off the price

The First and Last pub, for sale again. Pic: Archant

‘They took everything’ - Widow’s home burgled as husband of 60 years dies in hospital

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, has branded burglars who ransacked a woman's home as her husband lay dying as 'callous'. Picture: Google Maps/Tony Baker

‘May the Toys be With You’ - Star Wars memorabilia exhibition comes to Norfolk

R2-D2 collectables. PHOTO: Time and Tide Museum
Drive 24