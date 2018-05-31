Part of medieval town wall could open as holiday let

Wannabe knights and budding Rapunzels might get the chance to sleep in a medieval tower as a council discusses plans for the future of a section of Great Yarmouth's town wall.

The North West Tower next the the River Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass The North West Tower next the the River Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The North West Tower, built in the 13th century and standing on the banks of the River Bure, could be converted into holiday accommodation.

The tower is owned by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

A report to the council's policy and resources committee, meeting next Tuesday (March 17), recommends transferring ownership of the monument to the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT), which could apply for funding, from the Architectural Heritage Fund, for full restoration and conversion of the monument into a holiday let.

The building was last used as the office for a firm of surveyors and has been vacant and under maintained since 2004, the report states.

Its condition is considered poor and likely to worsen, it adds.

The council spends £30,000 every year maintaining and repairing the full length of town wall and all 11 remaining towers.

The North West Tower lies at the most northerly point.

It was cut off from the remainder of the wall after a section along Rampart Road was demolished in 1902.

In 2016 the South East Tower was refurbished as a holiday let.