Search

Advanced search

Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:07 31 December 2018

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Trains to Great Yarmouth will be disrupted for the first week of the New Year due to engineering works.

No direct trains will run between Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth from December 31 to January 4 due to resignalling works.

All Norwich to Great Yarmouth trains that previously operated via Cantley and Reedham will now go via Acle.

Customers from Cantley and Reedham wishing to travel to Great Yarmouth will need to travel to Brundall or Norwich and change trains for Great Yarmouth.

Greater Anglia has advised passengers that Journey times will be extended and recommended that people check its journey planner before travelling.

Disruption to train services on the main Norwich to London line will continue on Monday and Tuesday due to improvement works at Liverpool Street, with buses replacing trains from Ingatestone into the capital.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed

Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Fire deliberately started in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had to put out a fire which was started deliberately on Friday afternoon in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley

Was 2018 really the summer of the wasp in Norfolk? Figures reveal extent of the infestation

A wasp drinks at of the edge of the bird bath as temperature continues to soar in eastern East Anglia

Most Read

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town maintain revival with fourth straight win

Ben Lewis on the ball for Norwich CBS during Saturday's clash with Thurlow Nunn League One North leaders Harleston at the FDC in Bowthorpe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Remembering a young Yarmouth man who died for this country in a foreign field

The Deir El Belah War Cemetery in Israel where Private Edward Bubbings is buried.

“The start of an amazing relationship” - Blogger records nursery children’s special visit to local care home

Vicki Cockerill, parenting columnist. Photo: Vicki Cockerill

Was 2018 really the summer of the wasp in Norfolk? Figures reveal extent of the infestation

A wasp drinks at of the edge of the bird bath as temperature continues to soar in eastern East Anglia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists