First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

PUBLISHED: 17:54 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:54 21 November 2018

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Visitors to Great Yarmouth will be treated to a smarter welcome following a major revamp of the town’s train station forecourt worth £710,000.

It is hoped the redeveloped entrance and surrounding areas will help attract more visitors to the town centre.

The improvements include clearer pedestrian and cycle routes from the station through to the Vauxhall Bridge river crossing and town centre, clearer areas for taxi parking and improved lighting, seating and soft landscaping.

The scheme has been funded by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Growth Deal with central government, which is designed to improve transport and infrastructure across the county.

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreat Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Graham Plant said the redevelopment of the forecourt is “great news”.

“The station looks much smarter and more appealing to people who come to the town,” he said. “It is a piece of the jigsaw for the overall town masterplan which is great news.

“The redevelopment hasn’t caused disruption for visitors and will make it easier for people to access an already popular destination.”

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury.Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

Work on the forecourt started in April and is designed to help increase footfall and encourage more people to use rail links in the area.

The improvements tie in with the borough council’s town centre masterplan which aims to enhance the sense of arrival in the town.

Chairman of the environment, development and transport committee for Norfolk County Council Martin Wilby said: “I am really pleased with how it looks now it is finished.

“It looks a lot smarter and will give visitors a warm welcome on arrival to Great Yarmouth.”

East Anglian-based writer Ruthie Collins has written a poem featured on the forecourt’s new paving design.

She described it as an “honour” for her poem Yarmouth Sublime to form part of the revamp.

Additional improvements include new drop-off bays close to the station and a larger car park next to Acle New Road.

A total of £2.2m of the LEP’s Local Growth Fund has been allocated for improvements in the railway station area.

Previous phases of the project included improvements to The Conge and North Quay.

Plans for the final phase involve a cycle link from the station to the market place.

First look at Great Yarmouth train station's new £710,000 entrance

