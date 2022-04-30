The projects set to transform Great Yarmouth in 2022 and beyond

Here are some of the developments looking to make a big impact on Great Yarmouth in 2022. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Council

With windfalls from the Town Plan, the Future High Streets levelling up funds, the National Lottery and Sports England, a whole host of projects are being planned in Great Yarmouth for the next few years.

Great Yarmouth's North Quay has been earmarked for regeneration. - Credit: Google

North Quay regeneration

North Quay has been identified as the target for a waterfront regeneration.

The 4.07-hectare site, to the east of the River Yare and south of Fullers Hill roundabout, is currently largely comprised of a light industrial and commercial buildings, yards and car parks.

Work is under way to understand how this gateway site could be better used, with the area earmarked for substantial regeneration.

The interior of the old Palmers building is being cleared to make way for a new library and learning centre. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

New Great Yarmouth library and learning centre

The former Palmers store in Great Yarmouth’s Market Place has been identified as the location for a new library and learning centre, helping boost skills and employment opportunities in the town.

Working with the University of Suffolk, East Coast College, the University of East Anglia, and Norfolk County Council, the large building could provide a modern new library for the town and the opportunity to take courses from basic skills right through to undergraduate degrees, and postgraduate and vocational courses.

Initial work on clearing the building is expected to begin in the summer, with the hope of opening the learning centre for its first courses by autumn next year.

The dilapidated Winter Gardens at Great Yarmouth which has been awarded £10 million of lottery money. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Winter Gardens

With nearly £10m of investment to restore and revitalise the building announced last year, this long-term conservation and regeneration project will see the “People’s Palace” restored back to its former glory, with hopes of creating a year-round destination for visitors and local residents.

The project is expected take around five years to complete, with work now starting on the detailed survey and exploratory work needed to ensure the building’s heritage is maintained.

The scheme will also look to capture and share people’s memories of the Winter Gardens, as well as being a focus for education on horticulture and environmental issues.

The ice House is to be regenerated into a hub for circus training. - Credit: Google Maps

The Ice House

Plans have been submitted by Out There Arts to repurpose this landmark building on Southtown Road on the bank of the River Yare, as a hub for circus training and fabricating apparatus.

The Ice House has recently won £350,00 from the Architectural Heritage Fund to support the work, which would see the Grade-II listed thatched barn transformed with a performance area and bar.

Cycling infrastructure will be developed to connect more parts of the town. - Credit: Archant

Town Centre to seafront connectivity

The borough council is working with Norfolk County Council to develop a local cycling and walking infrastructure plan to support and guide future investment in sustainable modes of transport.

There are aspirations to implement two key schemes to connect the two commercial poles of the seafront and town centre with new and enhanced cycling and walking routes.

Great Yarmouth's e-scooter trial has been a hailed a success after nearly 10,000 people registered to use them. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Green mobility projects

The town is taking part in a national trial of e-scooters, covering the main employment and residential areas of the borough, allowing people to hire environmentally-friendly electric scooters to cover shorter distance journeys which would otherwise be by car or public transport.

The town centre will see new paving, seating, new planting, and lighting this autumn. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Safer, cleaner, greener town centre for Great Yarmouth

The redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre.

The wider town centre will also be transformed, with a major scheme planned to start this autumn that will see the space de-cluttered with new paving, seating, new planting, and lighting.

The project aims to improve the experience of visiting the town centre, while respecting the heritage of the area.

The new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

New Marina Centre for swimming and sports

The £26m project will open this summer and provide a new leisure centre on the seafront with a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access and suitable for competitions, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.

The new centre will also feature a 100-station gym with views over the beach, fitness studios, and a climbing wall.

The centre also features a glazed atrium that links Marine Parade through to the beach, with a cafe and outdoor performance area.

Progress on the Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth which is due to open early in 2023. - Credit: Mike Page

Third river crossing

A new lifting bridge will link the A47 at Harfrey's roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river, opening up new links for employment.

The major construction project will ease traffic congestion and support economic opportunities in the town and wider borough.

New trees for urban areas

The borough council is working with Trees for Cities to plant around 500 new trees in urban areas around Great Yarmouth, helping to improve the environment in the town.

More than 80 have already been planted, with the remainder to follow in the 2022-2023 planting season. The scheme also includes training and education opportunities for people to find out more about the plants around them.

High Street Heritage Action Zone

This multi-year project focuses on Great Yarmouth town centre, and its cluster of nationally listed and locally-important buildings.

Working with Historic England, a wide range of schemes are seeing the consolidation of the town wall, replacement of iron railings at St Nicholas Priory Primary School, and a grant scheme to help with the repair and restoration of buildings.

Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wellesley Recreation Ground

The historic sports ground is getting several upgrades, including a new 3G football pitch and the restoration of the Grade-II listed tennis pavilion.