Third river crossing, rail improvements and A47 dualling on table for Great Yarmouth transport vision

The third river crossing in Great Yarmouth has been listed as a committed scheme in the transport strategy. Photo: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council

Projects including a third river crossing, railway improvements and dualling the A47 Acle Straight are on the table as part of discussions over the future of Great Yarmouth transport.

Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

The discussions come as part of a transport strategy steered by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council, which is looking at the problems faced by motorists and commuters in the town.

Some 96 options have been identified, with around 70 making it to the next phase of the strategy, which will form the basis of a public consultation due to commence in March and take place for four weeks.

But a number of mooted ideas have already been scrapped after falling at the first hurdle of discussion.

Schemes that made it through to the short list includes the anticipated £120m third river crossing which will link the A47 with the port and enterprise zone.

View from the top of Havenbridge House. South Quay / Town Hall / River Yare / Great Yarmouth. October 2015. Picture: James Bass View from the top of Havenbridge House. South Quay / Town Hall / River Yare / Great Yarmouth. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

Other commitments that are already under way include HGV restrictions along the seafront, improvements to the Vauxhall and Gapton Hill roundabouts and rail upgrades on the Wherry Lines from Norwich to Yarmouth.

One scheme, which is expected to be completed within three years, will see all vehicles allowed on the bus-only right-turn from Fuller’s Hill to Market Place.

New potential schemes to be considered includes improvement works at so-called pinch points along Beccles Road at Crab Lane, Church Lane and Shrublands Way and dualling the A47 Acle Straight.

A47 Alliance campaigners were told at a meeting on Friday, in King’s Lynn Town Hall, that work on dualling the Acle Straight could begin in 2023, subject to a study to determine whether a protected species of snail along the ditches could be relocated.

A train at Acle station on the Wherry Line which runs between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass A train at Acle station on the Wherry Line which runs between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Schemes that were disregarded during the sifting process - and will not make the strategy short list - include joining and filling in gaps on the cycle network, introducing dockless bikes and creating an uninterrupted cycle route along the seafront.

These options were deemed undeliverable due to the timescale to achieve the improvements along the entire cycle network and existing constraints of land uses, on-street parking and high footfall along the beach.

Options to introduce reduced speed limits and cameras on the Acle Straight were also scrapped due to low public acceptability, low political support and the requirement for a Highways England “buy-in”.