Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Travellers in Great Yarmouth moved over festival fears

PUBLISHED: 09:05 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 05 July 2019

A small group of travellers has been moved to Beach Coach Station in Great Yarmouth after concerns over the possible impact on the Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Archant.

A small group of travellers has been moved to Beach Coach Station in Great Yarmouth after concerns over the possible impact on the Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Archant.

Archant

A small group of travellers has been moved on after concerns over the possible impact on Great Yarmouth's Wheels Festival.

The group, made up of one caravan and two vans, arrived on Wednesday (July 3) at the Marina Centre North car park, where one of the festival's main attractions, the Wall of Death, is to take place over the weekend.

After discussions with the borough council and police, the travellers moved on Thursday (July 4) to part of the Beach Coach Station car park.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the relocation was a "temporary measure, so there is no impact on the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival this weekend".

He added: "While the travellers are now in a better position from the point of view of the festival, please be assured that the council has started the formal process to move them on from Beach Coach Station car park as soon as possible, and officers will continue to monitor the situation."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police arrested the man in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Council poised to give green light over Pontins homes despite objections

The latest masterplan for Pontins in Hemsby is being recommended for approval Photo: Northern Trust

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police arrested the man in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Council poised to give green light over Pontins homes despite objections

The latest masterplan for Pontins in Hemsby is being recommended for approval Photo: Northern Trust

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Travellers in Great Yarmouth moved over festival fears

A small group of travellers has been moved to Beach Coach Station in Great Yarmouth after concerns over the possible impact on the Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Archant.

Nursery ordered to take action after fears raised for children’s safety

The Cobholm and Lichfield Health and Resource Centre in Pasteur Road, Great Yarmouth, where Cobholm and Lichfield Childcare Centre is based. Ofsted served the childcare centre with a notice to improve. Picture: Archant

Therapy Centre celebrates first year in business

Rachael Farrow (centre), and the Oils4life Therapy Centre team

Pike fishing club bans pike fishing

A Norwich pike club is banning fishing for pike in water temperatures of more than 21C. Picture: Denise Bradley

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists