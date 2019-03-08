Travellers in Great Yarmouth moved over festival fears
PUBLISHED: 09:05 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 05 July 2019
Archant
A small group of travellers has been moved on after concerns over the possible impact on Great Yarmouth's Wheels Festival.
The group, made up of one caravan and two vans, arrived on Wednesday (July 3) at the Marina Centre North car park, where one of the festival's main attractions, the Wall of Death, is to take place over the weekend.
After discussions with the borough council and police, the travellers moved on Thursday (July 4) to part of the Beach Coach Station car park.
Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the relocation was a "temporary measure, so there is no impact on the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival this weekend".
He added: "While the travellers are now in a better position from the point of view of the festival, please be assured that the council has started the formal process to move them on from Beach Coach Station car park as soon as possible, and officers will continue to monitor the situation."
You may also want to watch: