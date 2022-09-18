News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Triathlon to take in town's Golden Mile in sporting series finale

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM September 18, 2022
Active Training World

A triathlete at a previous event in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Active Training World

Great Yarmouth has once again been chosen to host an end of season finale triathlon run by one of the largest endurance sports events companies in the UK.

Active Training World offers events most weekends of the year, ranging from running to duathlons, swimming, cycling-sportives and triathlons.

The final triathlon event of 2022 is on Sunday, September 25.

The triathlon has the option of three distances, with the shortest being a sprint distance of a 500m sea swim, 21km bike ride and a 5km run.

The most challenging distance is the 100km centurion one, consisting of 1km sea swim, 84km bike ride and a 15km run.

All the races begin at 7am on the town's beach with the contestants charging in to the sea to complete laps of a triangular route.

After a run back up the beach, they head north along the seafront for a cycle inland around the surrounding countryside before returning to the seafront for a multi-lap run leg on the promenade.

ATW are looking for marshals to help at the event.

All the roles are paid. email racemakers@activetrainingworld.co.uk

Entries for the triathlon are available at activetrainingworld.co.uk

