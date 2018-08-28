Search

Advanced search

Trio involved in Great Yarmouth promenade brawl after England World Cup quarter-final win

PUBLISHED: 16:04 20 December 2018

Great Yarmouth promenade. JAMES BASS

Great Yarmouth promenade. JAMES BASS

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

A trio of Great Yarmouth men were involved in a brawl on the promenade after celebrating England beating Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final earlier this year.

Danny Macklin, 31, of Exmouth Road, Jack Mills, 24, of Lichfield Road, and Stuart Reeve, 24, of Cambridge Way, Gorleston, pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive on July 7.

A fourth man, who threw the first punch, was cautioned following the incident.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “This was a large fight caught on CCTV, with a number of people involved.

“Multiple punches were thrown and more people came to be involved.

“Macklin is seen punching a man in the head before being dragged to the ground.

“The police arrived and all parties separated.”

Anne-Marie Sheridan, defending personal trainer Macklin and bricklayer Mills, said: “Mills was standing outside having a cigarette when he spat on the floor and another man shouted him over.

“They talked before Mills was punched. He punched back and it all gets a bit confusing after that.

“Two others in the group ran away, and Macklin becomes involved when he sees Mills on the floor. He accepts he should not have got involved but went to pull the other man off his friend.

“These are good, decent men.”

Mills, who was the only one to suffer an injury in the brawl, was left with a broken finger, a chipped tooth and a bleeding mouth.

Arthur Balls, defending Reeve, who also works as a bricklayer, said: “It is very important to take on board the fact that it is self-defence of another which has gone too far.

“Reeve saw two people on the floor and one of them was his friend. He accepts he swung a punch at someone who approached him and he knows he should not have got involved.

“The person who was cautioned was the one who threw the first punch.”

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the trio were fined £50 each for the offence, and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

The 2-0 victory booked England their first World Cup semi-final place since 1990.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths

Police reveal FOUR people were injured in knife attack inside two health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trio involved in Great Yarmouth promenade brawl after England World Cup quarter-final win

Great Yarmouth promenade. JAMES BASS

Residents could face £5,000 fine for use of fly-tippers

Residents in Great Yarmouth have been warned they could face a £5,000 fine for using fly-tippers to get rid of rubbish. Picture: Stephen Peet

Horsey volunteers rescue second seal with frisbee stuck around neck

An Atlantic grey seal with a Frisbee stuck round its neck on the Norfolk coast. Photo: Glenn Mingham/ Friends of Horsey Seals/PA Wire

QUIZ: Norwich Ice Rink in numbers

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists