Relatives raising funds for toddler diagnosed twice with leukaemia

PUBLISHED: 10:05 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 21 October 2019

Jaiden Yerrall, a two-year-old from Great Yarmouth, has been diagnosed twice with leukemia. Picture: Courtesy of the Yerrall family.

Relatives of a toddler diagnosed not once but twice with leukaemia are raising funds to help his family through their difficult time.

Jaiden Yerrall, from Great Yarmouth, was 14 months old when first diagnosed with the cancer - that was in June 2018.

His grandaunt Karen Hayhoe, who is organising the fundraising efforts, said that after a long fight Jaiden was given the all-clear.

He was in remission, she said, and going back to hospital for regular check-ups, but last month his parents were told the cancer had returned.

Ms Hayhoe said there was a 1pc chance of it coming back but it had come back.

Two weeks before Jaiden was first diagnosed, his mother Senel Staughton, 30, had given birth to a son.

She had to leave the baby with her own mother while accompanying Jaiden in hospital.

The two-year-old will have another two rounds of chemotherapy and then a bone marrow transplant if one of his brothers is a match or a donor can be found.

This will mean he needs to stay in a hospital miles from his home for three months.

Ms Hayhoe said the money raised will help his family with travel expenses, cover lost earnings and help with childcare for Jaiden's three brothers.

The family hopes to raise £1,000 to help Jaiden's parents.

"It's just to support them through this awful time," Ms Hayhoe said.

Ms Staughton and Jaiden's father, Ricky Yerrall, said: "We are so grateful for the kindness of strangers and friends alike.

"People have been so generous."

Ms Hayhoe that Jaiden is a "real smiler, a happy chappy".

To donate to the family visit their gofundme page here.

