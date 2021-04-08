News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'Completely new arcade' - Nine businesses to open in historic mall

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:17 PM April 8, 2021    Updated: 12:29 PM April 8, 2021
Andrew Livingstone and Shaun Gilder, who run Xanadu Tearooms at Victoria Arcade

Andrew Livingstone and Shaun Gilder, who run Xanadu Tearooms at Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Caroline Gummer

Big changes are in store for a historic shopping arcade on the coast where nine new shops are preparing to open for business.

The Victoria Arcade, in Great Yarmouth, has struggled in recent times - but last year its owners slashed rents in a bid to bring new traders into the mall.

And over the third lockdown, which began in January, entrepreneurs both old and new have been moving into some of the building's vacant units, hoping to bring life back to the arcade.

Stuart Dodson, of Mom's Cash and Carry, at Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth.

Stuart Dodson, of Mom's Cash and Carry, at Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Caroline Gummer

Among the new businesses - some of which will open on Monday (April 12) as lockdown restrictions are further loosened - are a toy shop, a dog grooming salon, a men's clothing store, a cash and carry discount store, a sweet shop, and tearooms named Xanadu.

Caroline Gummer, 38, who runs Caroline Jean Flowers and Gifts, said: "We've managed to fill the arcade, minus three shops, so it's going to look great.

"It will look like a completely new arcade."

Caroline Jean Flowers and Gifts, a shop in Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth.

Caroline Jean Flowers and Gifts, a shop in Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Caroline Gummer

You may also want to watch:

She opened her business in 2019 and has now moved to another unit, having also added a florist.

Ms Gummer said that some of the businesses will be working together, coming up with new ideas to attract people to the arcade.

Most Read

  1. 1 New cafe bid for Great Yarmouth Rows
  2. 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  3. 3 Urgent overnight road closure in Great Yarmouth
  1. 4 'Close call' for clifftop home as winter winds batter coast
  2. 5 Social care manager wins Healthcare Hero award
  3. 6 Coastguard warning after teenagers spotted 'wave-dodging'
  4. 7 'Heartbreak' as lifeboat struggles to launch from eroded beach
  5. 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
  6. 9 Generators used as work to fix huge power cut takes longer than expected
  7. 10 Seal trapped in plastic ring for two years rescued in Norfolk

"We're trying to make sure there are lots of different shops down here and to bring something different to the town," she said.

One of the new businesses will be run by 65-year-old Geoff Bateman, who is opening Toybox 55 on Monday (April 12).

Geoff Bateman of Toybox 55 Great Yarmouth

Geoff Bateman, 65, is opening Toybox 55 in Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth on April 12. - Credit: Caroline Gummer

His first venture into running a shop is an extension of a lockdown hobby - building Lego.

Mr Bateman explained that he bought his daughter a selection of the building blocks for Christmas and that after she had tired of the game, he continued to build sets himself.

Originally, he was going to sell the Lego at car boot sales, but an empty unit at Victoria Arcade came along "at the right time and at the right price".

"It's the first time I've done this, so I'm hoping it works out and that we don't go into another lockdown," he said.

His shop will sell both new and pre-owned Lego, as well as a range of other toys.

While in January last year, only half of the arcade's 34 units were occupied, now there are only three vacant premises.

The mall opened in 1925 as Central Arcade.

More details on the mall, including a full list of businesses, can be found on its Facebook page.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Nico's restaurant on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth for over three hours

Updated

Fire crews tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Work has begun on Great Yarmouth's new and improved Market Place

'Exciting milestone' as £4.6m market regeneration begins

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Seafront masterplans for Gorleston and Great Yarmouth

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Director Jamie Jones ready to welcome the public back to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth. Pictu

New ride at Pleasure Beach as re-opening date revealed

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus