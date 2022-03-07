Church flies Ukrainian flag as donations flood in

A Norfolk Broads village has shown its support for the people of Ukraine by flying its colours.

To highlight the plight of civilians caught in the war zone St Catherine's Church at Ludham has flown the Ukrainian flag from its tower.

The Ukrainian flag proudly flies at Ludham's St Catherine's Church - Credit: Ken Grapes

The village has also raised money from art sales for the UNHCR Crisis in Ukraine Appeal and started collections of clothing, blankets and other essentials to be shipped.

Resident and artist Kate Gabriel said: "Ludham is a hugely kind and supportive village as shown during the Covid crisis.

"We are all horrified at the suffering of the Ukrainian people and want to help in any way we can."

Local militiamen help an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery, as she tries to flee, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. - Credit: AP

In a joint statement churchwardens Rita Gibson and Ken Grapes said: "We are fortunate that St Catherine's church is in the centre of the village and has always played a full part in the centre of community affairs."