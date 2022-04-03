War memorial centenary marked with service

Gallery

The hundredth anniversary of the dedication of Great Yarmouth's war memorial has been marked with a special service.

The First World War memorial in St George's Park was unveiled by Prince Henry and dedicated by the Bishop of Norwich on January 7, 1922.

However, the centenary could not be marked in January this year, due to concerns over Covid rates. Instead, a service commemorating the anniversary was delayed until Sunday.

It was led by Revd Canon Simon Ward of Great Yarmouth Minster and attended by the mayor of Great Yarmouth.

The white granite memorial was designed by Francis Haward, of Olley and Haward, and paid for by public subscription.

It commemorates 1,472 men from the borough of Great Yarmouth who lost their lives during the First World War.

It was originally entered from the western side with a short flight of steps, but it was later extended with steps on all sides and a circular path surrounding the base of the mound surrounded by a metal fence.

It was partially damaged during the Second World War. A memorial to the fallen from that conflict - also designed by Francis Haward - was added in 1949, and also includes memorials to Gurkha soldiers and those who have died in more recent active service.

Both memorials were made Grade II listed structures in 2010.

Prince Henry, who unveiled the memorial in 1922, was the fourth child of King George V.

He attended the Royal Military College, Sandhurst and was commissioned as second lieutenant in the Kings Royal Rifle Corps in 1919, after the war had ended.

The memorial is protected, and listed on the National Heritage List for England maintained by Historic England.

On November 11, 2018 a brass plaque was added to commemorate the four civilians killed by enemy action in the First World War.

The war memorial is shaped like an obelisk and includes an octagonal plinth bearing 23 name panels.

The Cross of Sacrifice in high relief is included on each face of the obelisk and a bronze wreath is included on each face of the capstone.

