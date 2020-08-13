Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Ducklings climb ramp installed by man concerned for their safety

PUBLISHED: 12:06 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 13 August 2020

Frank Burden, 54, has built a wooden ramp to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.

Frank Burden, 54, has built a wooden ramp to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.

Archant

A man concerned over the safety of ducklings at a seafront pond has built a ramp allowing the fledgling fowl access to dry land.

A wooden ramp installed to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.A wooden ramp installed to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.

Frank Burden, 54, who is from Great Yarmouth, saw reports last week on social media that the young ducks at the Venetian Waterways were having trouble trying to get out of the water.

“The little ducklings couldn’t get out of the pond. If they can’t get out they’re going to drown,” he said.

“It is probably a foot drop from the bank into the water.”

On Sunday evening (August 9) Mr Burden, a birdwatcher since he was a boy, gathered some wood and tools before assembling and installing the ramp.

A wooden ramp installed to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.A wooden ramp installed to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.

He has returned everyday to the pond to check the contraption.

“It seems to have worked out alright. It’s nice to see it all functioning,” he said.

Mr Burden hopes to propose to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to install a permanent structure.

“Hopefully they’ll let us do that,” he said.

Frank Burden, 54, has built a wooden ramp to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Frank Burden. Frank Burden, 54, has built a wooden ramp to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Frank Burden.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “While the temporary ramp for the ducklings placed at the Boating Lake by a member of the public is a lovely gesture, its use is very seasonal as young ducklings aren’t around all year and therefore having a permanent ramp for ducklings is not a necessity.”

MORE: Man admits dyeing waterways bright green and is forced to pay for repairs

Reaction to Mr Burden’s work has been glowing.

“It’s good to see someone do something that needs doing,” one man said.

A woman commented: “Great job, thank you for your kindness.”

Another said: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

Last summer Angie Taverner, also from Great Yarmouth, built a ramp for the same purpose but it was damaged.

“I tried the whole of last summer to keep a kind of ramp there for them to get out,” she said.

She added that Mr Burden’s ramp “looks impressive compared to mine”.

“I only hope the vandals leave it alone now.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Concerns over ‘immense disruption’ means problem bridge will not be opened for time being

Cllr Martin Wilby (inset) has said the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will not be lifted for the time being over fears it may get stuck. Picture: Andrew Fitchett/Denise Bradley.

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Concerns over ‘immense disruption’ means problem bridge will not be opened for time being

Cllr Martin Wilby (inset) has said the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will not be lifted for the time being over fears it may get stuck. Picture: Andrew Fitchett/Denise Bradley.

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form receive A-level results

Students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston receiving their A-level results in 2020. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Two people hospitalised after four-car crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash at Halvergate on the Acle Straight on Thursday (August 13). Picture: Google Maps.

Company which built sets for Game of Thrones auctions off props after pandemic forces closure

Owner Ian Westbrook, with the Game of Thrones dragon eggs, which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Busy night for lifeboat team which responded to three incidents in quick succession

Hemsby lifeboat received three call-outs in one night on Wednesday, August 13, requiring the mobilisation of every resource available to them: the inland boat, sea boat and new Softrak vehicle. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

WATCH: Ducklings climb ramp installed by man concerned for their safety

Frank Burden, 54, has built a wooden ramp to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.