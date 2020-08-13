Video

WATCH: Ducklings climb ramp installed by man concerned for their safety

Frank Burden, 54, has built a wooden ramp to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden. Archant

A man concerned over the safety of ducklings at a seafront pond has built a ramp allowing the fledgling fowl access to dry land.

A wooden ramp installed to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden. A wooden ramp installed to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.

Frank Burden, 54, who is from Great Yarmouth, saw reports last week on social media that the young ducks at the Venetian Waterways were having trouble trying to get out of the water.

“The little ducklings couldn’t get out of the pond. If they can’t get out they’re going to drown,” he said.

“It is probably a foot drop from the bank into the water.”

On Sunday evening (August 9) Mr Burden, a birdwatcher since he was a boy, gathered some wood and tools before assembling and installing the ramp.

A wooden ramp installed to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden. A wooden ramp installed to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Frank Burden.

He has returned everyday to the pond to check the contraption.

“It seems to have worked out alright. It’s nice to see it all functioning,” he said.

Mr Burden hopes to propose to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to install a permanent structure.

“Hopefully they’ll let us do that,” he said.

Frank Burden, 54, has built a wooden ramp to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Frank Burden. Frank Burden, 54, has built a wooden ramp to help ducklings climb out of the Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Frank Burden.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “While the temporary ramp for the ducklings placed at the Boating Lake by a member of the public is a lovely gesture, its use is very seasonal as young ducklings aren’t around all year and therefore having a permanent ramp for ducklings is not a necessity.”

Reaction to Mr Burden’s work has been glowing.

“It’s good to see someone do something that needs doing,” one man said.

A woman commented: “Great job, thank you for your kindness.”

Another said: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

Last summer Angie Taverner, also from Great Yarmouth, built a ramp for the same purpose but it was damaged.

“I tried the whole of last summer to keep a kind of ramp there for them to get out,” she said.

She added that Mr Burden’s ramp “looks impressive compared to mine”.

“I only hope the vandals leave it alone now.”