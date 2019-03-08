Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Great Yarmouth’s “magnificent” historic Waterways have reopened after a 10 month restoration project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The £2.7 million project on the town's famous winding rivers was showcased to hundreds on Easter Sunday as crowds packed along the seafront to catch their first glimpse at the revamp.

A range of family events, including an egg hunt, Easter bonnet parade and duck race, took place throughout the day, as crowds basked in the glorious sunshine.

The revamp was led by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and supported by the National Lottery.

Borough mayor Mary Coleman said: “I am extremely happy to reopen the waterways. We have been involved with this right from the very beginning and the fact that the borough council has got this going is absolutely fantastic.

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“It is an ongoing project but at the moment it looks magnificent with all of the work the volunteers have done on the gardens.

“There is still work to do but everyone here has been admiring and enjoying it and I am thrilled to bits.

“We have really been blessed with the weather. It really could not have been better.

“Everybody has been crowding in to see the duck race. We have had a great time and I am sure everyone else has.”

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

While work continues on the site, including on the boating lake and Island Cafe, the speed at which workers have reached this milestone was praised by the mayor.

She said: “It has cost a lot of money but not as much as the whole project really merits I don't think.

“These are 90 years old and it is a real heritage asset to our borough, so to have it going again is fantastic, and to have it open in the time they have is brilliant.”

Kerry Andrews travelled to Great Yarmouth from Norwich for the grand reopening with her three grandsons.

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

She said: “I remember coming along here years ago, so I was excited to come down again. I think it all looks wonderful and it is great to have something like this looking brand new again.

“When I saw how nice the weather was today I thought it would be nice to bring the boys along and they've really enjoyed it.”

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood