'Put them back where they belong' - Anger as urns from Venetian Waterways put up for sale

A pair of urns from the old Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth have been put up for sale for more than £1,000 each. Picture: Submitted. Archant

A pair of concrete urns from the old Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth have appeared for sale for more than £1,000 each on an antiques website.

The grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The ornaments are thought to have stood in the seafront attraction for almost 100 years before restoration work began in 2018 when they were removed from the site and placed in a pile next to the Waterways.

Last week Norfolk Antique and Reclamation Centre, a company based in Panxworth, put the items up for sale.

On the company's website the jars are described as "a pair of 1920's Weathered Concrete Urns from Great Yarmouth Venetian Waterways" and are listed for sale for £1,320 each, including tax.

The company has said the urns were bought legally from a reputable website at the end of last year.

On its Facebook page it stated: "The items we buy are either unwanted, unused or left neglected and our business helps with the reuse of these goods and give [sic] them a new life."

Some residents, however, have reacted angrily to the sale.

On social media one person commented: "They would look better back where they belong."

Another said: "Even when old and damaged, they look right and tell a story. Put them back where they belong!"

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth Borough Council has said: "Please be assured we're looking into the situation. This sale is not on behalf of the council."

A mixture of new and old planting urns is currently in place around the Waterways.

As part of the restoration project, any missing or damaged urns were replaced with replicas cast of the same materials and from moulds of the originals.

The Waterways were re-opened last April after the £2.7m renovation led by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, in partnership with Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and with key support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The main works were completed between June 2018 and August 2019 by community groups, volunteers and the council's main contractor Blakedown Landscapes.

The Waterways recently won both the Principal Award in the Large Regeneration Scheme category, plus a Special Award for Best Community Involvement, at the BALI National Landscape Awards 2019.