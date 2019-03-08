All you need to know about Christmas light switch-ons in Yarmouth and Waveney
PUBLISHED: 13:47 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 13 November 2019
The days get darker but strings of sparkling lights will soon dangle above the streets of our towns and villages.
As we approach the 2019 festive season, communities across Great Yarmouth and Waveney will be flipping the switch on their Christmas lights at events that over the years have become increasingly flamboyant.
This is when the switch-on is taking place in your area and what you can expect at each event.
1. Great Yarmouth
November 29, from 5pm
Live music and entertainment will celebrate the arrival of Father Christmas who will switch on the town's festive lights in the market place at 7pm.
The illumination will be followed by fireworks.
Most shops in the town and in Market Gates will also be open late.
The event also marks the start of the Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre, running until December 1, with a marquee in the market place selling festive food and gifts.
Great Yarmouth Minster will also be filled with gifts and baked goods.
Santa's Grotto will be next door in the Priory.
2. Lowestoft
November 30, 1pm to 5pm
Stilt-walkers and musicians are expected to entertain visitors to Lowestoft's switch-on, with Father Christmas and his reindeers also in attendance.
3. Gorleston
November 24, 5pm
Music, food and fun rides will be some of the attractions at the seaside town's switch-on, with a firework display at 6pm.
Children can visit Santa in his grotto at Fusion Hairdressers.
4. Bungay
November 22, 4.30pm - 6.30pm
Now in its 20th year, the switch-on of the village's lights will be celebrated with a traditional mix of music, food and drink - as well as the arrival of Father Christmas.
The village's Christmas Street Fair will take place on December 1 from 8am to 4pm.
5. Caister
December 6, 6.45pm
The switch-on will take place inside and outside the parish council hall.
6. Beccles
November 29, 5.30pm
Attractions will include the usual local acts on stage and a variety of stalls and entertainment.
The programme of events is yet to be confirmed.
7. Southwold
November 30, from 2pm
Another switch-on by the sea will take place in the town's Market Place from the balcony of the Swan Hotel.
There will also be a street fair from 2pm on the High Street, with stalls, live music and carol singing, as well as refreshments and mulled wine.
8. Halesworth
November 23, 2pm to 8pm
Father Christmas will be in his grotto in St Mary's Church from 2pm until 3.30pm and again at 5.15pm.
A rock choir will entertain by the Thoroughfare Bridge at 4.30pm before the official switch-on by Durrants at 5pm.
9. Loddon
Date and time TBC
Lights will be hung above Bridge Street and are expected to connect with Chedgrave, joining the two parishes together.
There will also be lights in the trees around Church Plain.
10. Acle
TBC
While the date and time for the lights is not yet confirmed, carols will take place around the tree on the Green at 7pm on December 7.
Make sure to check before you travel to a Christmas lights switch-on as the date may be subject to change due to weather.