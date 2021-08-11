Historic sports ground set for 'state of the art' upgrade

Published: 11:59 AM August 11, 2021

Wellesley football ground in Great Yarmouth, home to what is thought to be the oldest wooden stand in Britain. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

An historic sports ground in Great Yarmouth is getting ready for an upgrade, with local residents and visitors invited to have their say.

Wellesley Recreation Ground, home to what is thought to be the oldest wooden football stand in Britain, is set to be brought up to date with the addition of a new artificial pitch area.

During an 'access-all-areas' event on Saturday (August 21), members of the public will get the chance to look at plans for the site.

Run by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the ground is home to Great Yarmouth Town FC and Great Yarmouth and District Athletics Club, with community use on the multi-use games area and tennis court.

The football club uses the central full-size grass pitch which sits within the athletics track.

The council is working with the Football Federation on proposals to install a new 9v9 3G pitch, or third-generation synthetic surface consisting of synthetic turf, sand infill and performance infill, which will sit to the south of the running track and be a separate area available for use by community organisations, other football and sports clubs, schools and groups.

The all-day event opens at 9am, with the new plans on display until 2pm and a presentation and Q&A session starting at 9.15am in the clubhouse.

Representatives from the borough council, the football club and consultants Tim Wall Leisure will be on hand to answer questions.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic, explore all areas of the recreation ground and enjoy the football activities skills on offer.

Andy Grant, chairman of the council’s housing and neighbourhoods committee, said: “The Wellesley Recreation Ground is an important historic and recreational asset of Great Yarmouth and has great untapped potential.

"This engagement event, and the accompanying survey, is a great opportunity for local people and stakeholders to have their say on the future of the site.”

Residents and stakeholders can share their views and insight to help develop the council’s new proposals for the site via the online survey which is open until August 21, 2021 at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/wellesleyrecreationgrounds/



