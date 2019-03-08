Search

Date announced for Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival 2020

PUBLISHED: 16:06 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 23 July 2019

The dates for next year's Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival have been announced. Pictured - Mark Robinson, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The dates for next year's Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival have been announced. Pictured - Mark Robinson, 54 from Bury St Edmunds at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Just weeks after 50,000 motorcycling enthusiasts descended on Great Yarmouth's seafront for the Wheels Festival, organisers have announced the date for next year's event.

This year's Wheels Festival raised £3,144.98 for East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured - mayor of Great Yarmouth Michael Jeal. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough CouncilThis year's Wheels Festival raised £3,144.98 for East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured - mayor of Great Yarmouth Michael Jeal. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The festival which will once again thrill families with its celebration of all things vehicular will take place on Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5.

Deputy leader of the council, Graham Plant, described this year's Wheels Festival as a roaring success.

"The expanded Wheels Festival was hailed as the biggest and best yet by those who came, with motorcycle enthusiasts travelling from as far as the Midlands, Kent and London, in addition to the many visitors from our own borough and across Norfolk," he said.

"The seafront was truly buzzing, and we had some really top attractions offering so much to see and do.

The Monster Truck at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Monster Truck at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"As well as being something fun to attend with friends and family, Wheels raises our cultural profile and boosts the economy by providing a reason for thousands of extra people to visit the seafront and spend their money in advance of the main season."

The Ken Fox Wall of Death and the Red Dragon Monster Truck were just two of the many highlights of the festival which was held on July 6 and 7.

The wall of death saw a team of gravity-defying riders performing daredevil stunts as they circled around a specially-built wall.

Another highlight was on the Saturday where an estimated 15,000 motorcyclists roared into the town as part of On the Throttle's Great Yarmouth Motorcycle Takeover.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreat Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Their aim was to raise awareness of the work of the East Anglian Air Ambulance with visitors to the festival being asked to make a donation.

In total the event raised £3,144.98 with a cheque being presented to the air ambulance team by mayor of Great Yarmouth Michael Jeal.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council will organise the event again next year alongside sponsorship from individual seafront businesses.

A gravity-defying rider on The Wall of Death. Picture: Joseph NortonA gravity-defying rider on The Wall of Death. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mr Plant has urged people to get involved.

He said: "Wheels is great for our borough, but we can't do it alone.

"I encourage anyone wanting to get involved in 2020, either as a headline sponsor or vendor, to get in contact as soon as possible as there is already significant interest."

To get involved contact the events team on wheels@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or by visiting the Wheels Facebook page.

