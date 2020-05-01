Search

Advanced search

What will residents in Great Yarmouth be doing when lockdown ends?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 May 2020

The sign for the Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The sign for the Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Eating market chips and visiting the pub have been highlighted as the things Great Yarmouth residents are most looking forward to once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

We asked our readers what they were most excited about doing around the borough when government guidelines are relaxed.

You may also want to watch:

Almost a quarter of the 450 respondents opted for eating Great Yarmouth’s famous market chips again (23pc), while 21pc said they were looking forward to returning to the pub.

Readers are also eagerly anticipating a return to hairdressers and barbers, with 19pc saying they will be getting a haircut as soon as possible.

They’re also yearning for a number of coastal favourties, with 5pc saying they will go to the beach, 3pc voting for the arcades, and 2pc both opting for a boogie at Gorleston’s Ocean Room and riding the snails at Joyland.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Derelict Pontins site in Hemsby has been sold

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Bid to demolish derelict house filled with ‘tons of waste’

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close before and during various stages of neglect. Picture: Google Maps

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

‘Just get the job done’ - plea to new Pontins site owner in Hemsby

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Most Read

Derelict Pontins site in Hemsby has been sold

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Bid to demolish derelict house filled with ‘tons of waste’

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close before and during various stages of neglect. Picture: Google Maps

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

‘Just get the job done’ - plea to new Pontins site owner in Hemsby

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

What will residents in Great Yarmouth be doing when lockdown ends?

The sign for the Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sex offender drove children’s charity coach across Europe

Adam Wyles: PIC: Norfolk Police.

Man jailed after spitting at police after claiming to have coronavirus

Police on patrol in Great Yarmouth town centre. Picture: PC Andy Hunt

When is the next meteor shower?

When is the next meteor shower? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘We won’t open in 2020’ - landlords fear washout for pub industry

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern, Dereham, has given his take on the pub industry's prospects amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24