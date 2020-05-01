What will residents in Great Yarmouth be doing when lockdown ends?

The sign for the Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Eating market chips and visiting the pub have been highlighted as the things Great Yarmouth residents are most looking forward to once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

We asked our readers what they were most excited about doing around the borough when government guidelines are relaxed.

Almost a quarter of the 450 respondents opted for eating Great Yarmouth’s famous market chips again (23pc), while 21pc said they were looking forward to returning to the pub.

Readers are also eagerly anticipating a return to hairdressers and barbers, with 19pc saying they will be getting a haircut as soon as possible.

They’re also yearning for a number of coastal favourties, with 5pc saying they will go to the beach, 3pc voting for the arcades, and 2pc both opting for a boogie at Gorleston’s Ocean Room and riding the snails at Joyland.