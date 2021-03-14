Published: 2:14 PM March 14, 2021

Our reader thinks the Winter Gardens could be the answer to a tricky issue.

More than 2,000 people people have taken part in a survey supporting a bid to save and restore Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens - the largest response to any borough council consultation in a decade.

In total, 2,365 people took part in the recent four-week 'activities and functions' questionnaire, with the council now preparing to submit the next stage of its Lottery funding bid.

The future of the Grade II*-listed landmark, dominating the Golden Mile since 1904, had been in doubt until dreams of its revival received a boost last year with the announcement it was one of just 12 projects shortlisted to apply for a share of £50m from a National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Winter Gardens on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth.March 2014.

The ambition now is to save, restore and reimagine the Winter Gardens at the heart of Great Yarmouth.

The council hopes to hear the outcome of its bid in mid-summer. If successful, this will unlock funding to develop the full application.

Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the council’s main political groups, said: “Over the last year, the project team has been working hard with conservation specialists to ensure Great Yarmouth is in the strongest possible position to get through to the next stage of this very competitive national application process.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

“Alongside progressing business case development, architectural and sustainability work, the council asked people to take part in a survey to help feed into the process and underscore the huge level of community support for bringing our Winter Gardens back into viable use.

“The public support has been phenomenal, the largest response to any council survey or consultation in at least a decade, with more than 1,000 taking part in the first 24 hours alone.

"We’d like to thank everyone who contributed. It was particularly encouraging to see an above-average response from young people, who made up 13pc of respondents.

Trevor Wainwright, leader of Labour Group at Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

“Critically, responses from all age groups show a very high level of support from the community for the potential of the Winter Gardens restoration to enhance Great Yarmouth as a place and support our year-round economic vitality and community well-being, which will really bolster our bid against stiff national competition.”