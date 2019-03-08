Search

Advanced search

Ballroom, ice-rink, beer-hall: Remembering the Winter Gardens

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 October 2019

GREAT YARMOUTH TEA - TIME AT WINTERGARDENS AT GREAT YARMOUTH ? DATED JUNE 1961 PLATE P3600

GREAT YARMOUTH TEA - TIME AT WINTERGARDENS AT GREAT YARMOUTH ? DATED JUNE 1961 PLATE P3600

A palace of glass and steel, the Winter Gardens is one of Great Yarmouth's most instantly recognisable buildings.

GREAT YARMOUTH WINTER GARDENS UNDER REPAIR SHROUDED WITH SCAFFOLDING NO DATE PLATE P6460GREAT YARMOUTH WINTER GARDENS UNDER REPAIR SHROUDED WITH SCAFFOLDING NO DATE PLATE P6460

Built in Torquay in 1878, the failed business venture was dismantled, shipped around the coast and reassembled on the Golden Mile in 1904.

The Victorian icon has gone through many transformations.

Over the years it has been a ballroom, a roller-skating rink and an amusement arcade - electric light would fill its interior and beam out across the seafront and gleam on the water.

For a time it morphed into an Austrian-style beer garden, where ale-drinkers were served by waitresses in Tyrolean costume while an orchestra played.

GY/EVENTS ROLLER-SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS - WINTER GARDENS DATED 1967 N1002GY/EVENTS ROLLER-SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS - WINTER GARDENS DATED 1967 N1002

Now however, derelict and disused, it was listed last year as one of the UK's most endangered buildings - an unfortunate fate for a structure once considered the height of modernity.

The borough council is looking for an investor to bring the building, closed since 2008, back into use.

GY/ENTERTAINMENT WINTER GARDENS BIERGARTEN DANCING DATED 1969 PRINT C4429GY/ENTERTAINMENT WINTER GARDENS BIERGARTEN DANCING DATED 1969 PRINT C4429

ENTERTAINMENT MR B. COOPER AGED 77 OF HINGHAM , ENTERTAINING MEMBERS WITH HIS DULCIMER IN THE WINTER GARDENS DATED 13TH JUNE 1961 PHOTOGRAPHER COLTONENTERTAINMENT MR B. COOPER AGED 77 OF HINGHAM , ENTERTAINING MEMBERS WITH HIS DULCIMER IN THE WINTER GARDENS DATED 13TH JUNE 1961 PHOTOGRAPHER COLTON

Tyrol-by-the-Sea: the Winter Gardens transformed into a popular Austrian biergarten in 1966.Tyrol-by-the-Sea: the Winter Gardens transformed into a popular Austrian biergarten in 1966.

GREAT YARMOUTH WINTER GARDENS AUDIENCE LISTENING TO A BAND (salvation army?) NO DATE PLATE P5350 GREAT YARMOUTH WINTER GARDENS AUDIENCE LISTENING TO A BAND (salvation army?) NO DATE PLATE P5350

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Gavin and Stacey stars set to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

The cast of Gavin and Stacy (L-R) Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Mathew Horne at the British Comedy Awards 2008 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Holiday park plans expansion of more than 100 caravans

Cherry Tree Holiday Park wants to add 107 static caravans to its site in Burgh Castle. The application site is pictured top left Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Gavin and Stacey stars set to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

The cast of Gavin and Stacy (L-R) Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Mathew Horne at the British Comedy Awards 2008 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Holiday park plans expansion of more than 100 caravans

Cherry Tree Holiday Park wants to add 107 static caravans to its site in Burgh Castle. The application site is pictured top left Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Fast fashion store in trouble with ‘drop in footfall’ causing sales decline

The Quiz ladies fashion store in Castle Quarter, Norwich. Pic: Castle Quarter

Ballroom, ice-rink, beer-hall: Remembering the Winter Gardens

GREAT YARMOUTH TEA - TIME AT WINTERGARDENS AT GREAT YARMOUTH ? DATED JUNE 1961 PLATE P3600

Buses to replace trains on number of routes

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Greater Anglia

All systems go for Great Yarmouth’s popular East Coast Run

A group photograph of the Great Yarmouth Road Runners who together with Great Yarmouth Borough Council organise the East Coast Run each year Picturfe: DAVID WILES

Landlady who crashed motorbike after drinking and taking drugs claims she suffered verbal abuse from locals

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists