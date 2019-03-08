Ballroom, ice-rink, beer-hall: Remembering the Winter Gardens

A palace of glass and steel, the Winter Gardens is one of Great Yarmouth's most instantly recognisable buildings.

Built in Torquay in 1878, the failed business venture was dismantled, shipped around the coast and reassembled on the Golden Mile in 1904.

The Victorian icon has gone through many transformations.

Over the years it has been a ballroom, a roller-skating rink and an amusement arcade - electric light would fill its interior and beam out across the seafront and gleam on the water.

For a time it morphed into an Austrian-style beer garden, where ale-drinkers were served by waitresses in Tyrolean costume while an orchestra played.

Now however, derelict and disused, it was listed last year as one of the UK's most endangered buildings - an unfortunate fate for a structure once considered the height of modernity.

The borough council is looking for an investor to bring the building, closed since 2008, back into use.

Tyrol-by-the-Sea: the Winter Gardens transformed into a popular Austrian biergarten in 1966. Tyrol-by-the-Sea: the Winter Gardens transformed into a popular Austrian biergarten in 1966.

