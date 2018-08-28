Search

Woman drops 10 dress sizes following Slimming World success

PUBLISHED: 11:31 06 January 2019

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

Archant

A woman who thought she had no hope of achieving weight loss having been obese since childhood has dropped ten dress sizes following her success at Slimming World.

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire RawlinsonSarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth was given a wake up call in December 2013, when she was diagnosed with a mild case of sepsis.

At the time she had type two diabetes - injecting insulin five times a day - and could not be bothered to change her weight.

Following discussions with her GP, she was offered a Slimming World referral and has not looked back since.

She has gone from a dress size 22 to a 12 and only has to have one injection a day.

The 32-year-old admits she could not have dreamt of being in this position when she first began her weight loss journey.

“Losing weight has made such a big difference to me. My health is better, I have more energy, I am happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.

With the huge improvements to my diabetes I can now spend more time doing everyday stuff instead of checking my sugar levels and injecting myself multiple times a day.

“I can also leave the house without worrying about my insulin kit,” she said.

Claire Rawlinson, who runs the kings centre group and priory centre groups described the 32-year-old as a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World.

She said: “I am so proud of Sarah, what she has achieved is nothing short of incredible.

“She is a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Great Yarmouth to change their lives in the same way.

Call Claire on 07841 870430 to find out more about the group.

