‘She really is a legend’ - Holiday maker’s joy as stranger hands in lost wallet with cash in tact

A holiday maker has hailed the actions of a kind stranger who returned his wallet full of cash.

Carl Regan and his family, who are on holiday in Caister, were shopping in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth when he realised his wallet containing cards, his driving licence, and £140 in cash was missing.

In panic he retraced his steps and found out a woman on a mobility scooter had picked it up.

After more frantic searching, and scanning the crowds for people using the vehicles, it emerged it had been handed in at the town’s police station.

Expecting the cash to be gone he was nevertheless relieved to be spared the aggravation of cancelling his cards.

But, he was astounded to discover the good Samaritan who had picked up his wallet had taken nothing for themselves and left only their name.

Mr Regan, from Baldock, Hertfordshire, said the holiday at Haven would have been ruined had the wallet not been returned.

As it was he said his faith in human nature had been restored, adding: “There are still some good people out there.”

Armed only with her name and determined to show his gratitude Mr Regan found Tracey Turro on Facebook and arranged to call in.

“It was lovely,” he said. “You would not expect it. We had only just arrived and it would have completely ruined the holiday but thanks to Tracey that hasn’t happened.

“The police woman who gave it to me said it’s extremely rare to get them handed in with any cash inside and that I was very lucky.

“She really is a legend.”

To thank her for returning his property Mr Regan arrived on her doorstep with flowers, chocolates and some money in a card - along with pebbles painted for her by his daughters.

He said she was “old school” and had been brought up to do the right thing and hadn’t thought twice about handing it in.

Mrs Turro said being in the spotlight was a bit embarrassing, adding: “I only did what any decent, honest person would do, but hopefully it will tweak others into doing the same thing.

“They are a lovely family and really did not need to reward me. Just a thank you would have been enough.

“His girls painted pebbles for me and I will treasure those.”