Woman facing driving ban after motorbike wheelie

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:14 PM January 12, 2021   
A woman has been banned from driving after doing a wheelie on an uninsured motorbike in Great Yarmouth.

Renee Sullivan, 20, of Ives Way in Hopton, admitted driving without due care and attention, by lifting the front wheel of her motorbike off the road surface, on Marine Parade on October 9 last year.

The hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on January 7 was also told that her motorcycle was not insured at the time.

The defendant additionally pleaded guilty to not wearing protective headgear.

Sullivan was fined £80 and disqualified from driving for six months.


