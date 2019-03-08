Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Tears burst out my eyes' - Mobility scooter donation changes Yarmouth woman's life

PUBLISHED: 11:14 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 16 August 2019

Ashley-Jayne Fryer, 32, was overjoyed when Style Mobility, a scooter shop in Great Yarmouth, changed her life with a special donation. Picture: Submitted.

Ashley-Jayne Fryer, 32, was overjoyed when Style Mobility, a scooter shop in Great Yarmouth, changed her life with a special donation. Picture: Submitted.

Archant

At 32, Ashley-Jane Fryer has already faced more challenges than most people will in a lifetime.

Style Mobility, a mobility equipment shop on Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.Style Mobility, a mobility equipment shop on Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

Since her teenage years, Ashley-Jayne Fryer, from Great Yarmouth, has suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia, as well as a cyst in the brain and trouble with mental health.

But a ray of sun recently shone on her life when two men from the seaside town presented her with a life-changing gift.

Ms Fryer's conditions have meant limited mobility and the one thing that had allowed her some freedom was her mobility scooter, which she had bought second-hand and decorated - but after treatment for breast cancer she no longer had the strength to operate the vehicle.

"I am unable to drive so my only freedom was to use a scooter, even if I was only in my twenties," Ms Fryer said.

"However, since having the cancer I have been unable to use my beloved scooter as I don't have to strength to control it and it leads to a lot of pain, but looking at the type of scooter I would need I soon realised there was nothing I could do and I gave up," she said.

Lauren Hargreeves, a friend, knew of Ms Fryer's struggle and the importance of having the right scooter, so set up a gofundme page to raise funds.

"This brought two very special men into my life," Ms Fryer said.

Dominic Goldsmith and James Gapper, from Great Yarmouth shop Style Mobility, offered to help.

"They knew exactly what I needed and what I was trying to explain," Ms Fryer said.

"They said they had just the machine and it was mine.

"My jaw hit the floor and the tears burst out my eyes.

"These men had just changed my life."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Fryer said she is now able to take her dog out for walks without causing a lot of pain.

"When you can't drive and your legs are useless you lose all freedom and life and it can break your heart slowly.

"The offer to donate not just a scooter but the right scooter is mind-blowing.

"I'm not sure I understand why I was chosen to receive this help but I feel honoured and incredibly lucky.

"Dom and James have changed my life and that is no understatement, they've given me a chance to have a life.

"I've seen things on TV where deserving people get help and it's lovely but I never in my wildest dreams did I think strangers would go out of their way to help just one person," she said.

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’ - owner devastated after diner ransacked by thieves

Hollywood Diner in Hemsby was burgled between Sunday night and Monday morning. Picture: Hollywood Diner

Family tribute to much-loved mother of five as police continue to question murder suspect

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Linda Rainey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’ - owner devastated after diner ransacked by thieves

Hollywood Diner in Hemsby was burgled between Sunday night and Monday morning. Picture: Hollywood Diner

Family tribute to much-loved mother of five as police continue to question murder suspect

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Linda Rainey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Butler brothers take over at Gorleston as Larter calls it a day

Stewart Larter watching his final game for Gorleston Picture: DAVID HARDY

Funding for Sure Start centres and animal grazing ensured by council funding

Bug hunting on a Norfolk Wildlife Trust sure start session. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

‘Tears burst out my eyes’ - Mobility scooter donation changes Yarmouth woman’s life

Ashley-Jayne Fryer, 32, was overjoyed when Style Mobility, a scooter shop in Great Yarmouth, changed her life with a special donation. Picture: Submitted.

Railway lines to close for a month during works

A train at Acle station on the Wherry Line which runs between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Town 4 Wellingborough Whitworth 2: Late drama as Bloaters progress in FA Cup

Recent appointed Great Yarmouth Town manager Rob McCombe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists