Former nurse, 104, receives 370 birthday cards after online appeal

Olive Lord celebrated her 100th birthday by playing the drums.

Cards and messages have poured in for a former nurse marking her 104th birthday.

Olive Lord has been wished a happy birthday by hundreds of people from across the globe after an appeal from her care home

Olive Lord received some 370 birthday greetings, mostly from people she had never met, with more dropping on the doormat every day.

The appeal for more happy returns was launched by staff at Park House in Great Yarmouth after she received "barely any" cards for her 100th.

Care home manager Sara Pearce said: "As a former nurse she had a full career helping people from babies to old people and she is pretty fabulous.

"She was very overwhelmed with all the cards and said 'wow this is amazing.'

David, an 11-year-old from Spain was among strangers moved to wish Olive Lord in Great Yarmouth a happy 10th birthday

"She also thought it was really nice because the people did not know her but were respectful of her age."

Mrs Pearce said all the team wanted to make her birthday special and since her great age meant she had outlived virtually everyone she had known, she never got many cards.

By making the request through the home's social media channels and with the help of Friend In Deed, a Norfolk charity which encourages friendships between young and old, they had reach hundreds of people who were touched by her story.

Olive Lord at her 104th birthday party. The former nurse had hundreds of cards to open following an appeal for birthday messages

Many had put pen to paper congratulating her on her longevity, others had drawn pictures, some had sent video messages and one man even turned up at the door in person bearing gifts.

Opening the cards took some time with staff reading the messages for her.

Many of those sending their good wishes were children who visited the home on a Thursday as part of the Friend In Deed initiative.

Miss Lord also enjoyed a buffet and music from her favourite entertainer, Andy, as well as beating out a tune on a full-sized drum kit.

Born in Norwich, Miss Lord, who has no children and never married, trained locally and enjoyed a long career in nursing which took her to Huntingdon, Newmarket and Great Yarmouth.

Having moved to the resort to care for her mother, she worked at a children's hospital opposite Wellington Pier, tending to those in isolation and suffering from diseases like scarlet fever, now consigned to history.

She maintains that 'variety is the spice of life' and never shies away from trying something new.