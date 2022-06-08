Wrestling event to determine the best of Great Yarmouth

DOA Wrestling's upcoming event will see Big Joe versus Brett Semtex in the main event. - Credit: DOA Wrestling

An action-packed night of professional wrestling is coming back to Great Yarmouth.

On Saturday, the Drill House will be hosting The Big F'n Show - a hard-hitting yet family-friendly event recorded for the FITE network.

The Drill Hall will be hosting the professional wrestling event on Saturday, June 11 from 7pm. - Credit: Ragroof Players

The main event will see hometown hero Big Joe go toe-to-toe with Brett Semtex, a bruiser from Bradwell who is a rising star on the UK scene.

Turning pro in 2005, Big Joe has travelled the world.

But he has said he always wants to come back to show his appreciation to his supporters.

Also on the night, there will also be high-flying action, women's wrestling and a DOA Heavyweight Championship match featuring the town's own Rex Wylde.

Alec Burnitt, owner of DOA Wrestling, said: "We love putting on a show every time we are in Yarmouth and this will be an amazing night of hard-hitting action.

"Families are always welcome and it would be great for people to see these two behemoths battle it out in the squared circle."

Doors are at 7pm and tickets are available on Ticket Source.