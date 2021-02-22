Published: 3:53 PM February 22, 2021

A house on Apsley Road in Great Yarmouth could be part of a charity's bid to tackle youth homelessness in the area. - Credit: Google Maps

A house in Great Yarmouth could be used as a springboard for young people escaping the clutches of homelessness.

The property, a residential dwelling on Apsley Road, is currently under consideration for a change of use which would cover up to six people living together as a single household and receiving care.

The bid is part of a project run by Norfolk charity the Benjamin Foundation, in partnership with Solo Housing and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, to tackle youth homelessness in the area.

The charity's Anchorage service works with private landlords - in this case Richard and Clare Lilley of Norwich-based Lilley Investments Ltd - to provide safe and affordable accommodation.

According to a document supporting the application, the house would offer five large bedrooms for single occupancy to people between the ages of 18 and 30.

A spokesperson for the Benjamin Foundation said: "Subject to planning, we welcome the opportunity to work with Richard and Clare Lilley of Lilley Investments Ltd on the property on Apsley Road to provide an important springboard to brighter futures for young people in the town."



