‘It’s just one click of a button’ - Out-of-work singer asks for YouTube subscriptions to make a living

PUBLISHED: 06:26 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:26 17 July 2020

Aaron Bolton performing a musical theatre track from his home studio - which is then uploaded to YouTube for his daily followers. Mr Bolton will be taking part in Harbour Radio's 'Disney Week' tomorrow as local artists make an effort to keep themselves going during challenging times. Photo: YouTube

An out-of-work singer has turned to YouTube for an income and says the way to help struggling performers is “simply by clicking the subscribe button”.

Aaron Bolton is a seasoned entertainer, having performed at Potters Resort in Hopton for the past 12 years.

This year, he was also due to take part in Swing, a rat-pack themed performance at Gorleston’s Pavilion Theatre, as well as their annual summer show.

But all of that went out the window because of coronavirus.

The 34-year-old, who was born in Lowestoft but now lives in Belton, said what had happened to the theatre and entertainment industry over the course of the pandemic was “tragic”, with all of his scheduled shows now postponed until 2021.

He also said that obtaining furlough pay for casual entertainers, who often don’t have one fixed employer, had made things extremely tough for those in the industry.

But being a “serial optimist” prevented any self-pity, he said, and in the absence of work he has turned to YouTube to earn a living.

Mr Bolton said: “I didn’t want to lie around and feel sorry for myself, so decided to start putting musical theatre covers on my YouTube channel, ABSINGS, for something to do.

“This originally started out as a bit of a hobby, but as my subscriber levels grew I began posting a daily cover.

“Soon I realised if you get enough subscribers you can actually make money from this through advertising revenue.

“This seems to me one of the only ways to make an income as a vocalist or performer while every avenue of work remains closed off to us.”

He added: “It’s silly, because theatres and entertainment venues can now open, but they can’t host live performances.

“I don’t think theatres will be reopening until next year, and it’s such a shame because the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, to name just one, is such a gorgeous building.”

But reflecting on the here and now, Mr Bolton said: “It’s totally free for YouTube users to subscribe to my channel and others like it, but in doing so they’d be throwing us a lifeline in these hugely challenging times.

“It’s just one click of a button, but it might actually change my life for the foreseeable future.”



