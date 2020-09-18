‘We’ve got to move with the times’ - Traders on £3.5m marketplace redevelopment

Mick Mann, from Market Cobbler, said he was happy with the design, but that some logistical arrangements about the move were stressing him out. Photo: Sarah Burgess Archant

As Great Yarmouth marketplace’s £3.5m revamp is given the green light, traders say they are worried about short-term disruption to business - but are “all for” the finished product.

Yasmin Harwood said she was excited for the revamp, and that the town had looked "too grubby for too long". Photo: Sarah Burgess Yasmin Harwood said she was excited for the revamp, and that the town had looked "too grubby for too long". Photo: Sarah Burgess

The plans, which councillors approved on September 16, will see the market move further north - with a wood and steel structure providing home to 30 stalls.

Yasmin Harwood, who owns a market sweet shop, said she was “all for an uplift”.

“The marketplace needs tidying ASAP,” she said. “I’ve been here nine years, and a revamp has been necessary for about as long.

“Too much trade is being lost to Gapton. The way I see it there are two options: You move and keep up with the times, or you stay where you are and stop complaining.”

Lucy Dearn said she was happy where she was with her fruit and vegetables stall. But, she added that if the council had the money for the revamp it was "as good a time as any" to get on with it. Photo: Sarah Burgess Lucy Dearn said she was happy where she was with her fruit and vegetables stall. But, she added that if the council had the money for the revamp it was "as good a time as any" to get on with it. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Mick Mann, who has run Market Cobbler for 25 years, agreed that the design itself isn’t an issue.

He said: “I’m totally happy with that aspect of things. It’s the logistics which are stressful.

“We aren’t guaranteed our preferred spot, and the council is splitting up stalls which have been together for years.

Andrew Wright, owner at Niks, Naks & Naughties, said he had been “worried for two years” about disruption that might come from redevelopment.

He said: “I would prefer to stay in this precise location. What I sell is heavily reliant on passing trade, and if I moved there’s a risk I might lose that.”

Lucy Dearn, from S & L Dearn Fruit and Vegetables, also said she and her husband were “fine where they are”.

She said: “If it isn’t broken why fix it?

“There’s going to be a lot of upheaval - especially after coronavirus - but I suppose if the council has the money to do it then now is as good a time as any.”

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

In response to traders’ concerns, the council said building was being done in phases to minimise disruption, with traders “only having to move once”.

They said: “Traders have been given their preferred unit locations at the new site, and a council meeting next week will consider putting in place a relocation fund to help with costs of moving.

“For those who opt into the scheme, the council would cover costs upfront, which would then be funded through a service charge on their lease.”

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

An image showing the inside of the new Market Place which is much more spacious allowing for stall-holder tables and chairs Picture: GYBC An image showing the inside of the new Market Place which is much more spacious allowing for stall-holder tables and chairs Picture: GYBC