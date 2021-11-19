News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Time to vote for the Mercury awards finalists

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:19 PM November 19, 2021
Potter Heigham's Amelia Balls has been inspired by her favourite show the Great British Bake Off to

Amelia Balls has been nominated in our Young person of the year category for making cakes to support a cancer charity - Credit: Neil Didsbury

It's time to vote for your community heroes and inspirational figures across our borough.

Last month we launched the Mercury Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our borough, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination. 

Jane Martin was named a Community Hero at the Victory Housing Awards 2011. Pictured, left, at the Tu

Nominations flooded in for our awards, which are praising community heroes - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

We were inundated with entries for our awards, which have eight categories:

Business owner of the year; Pub landlord of the year; Teacher of the year; Community hero; Young person of the year; Moment of the year; Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative) and Uniformed hero of the year.

We whittled down the nominations down to three for each category and know we are urging our readers to vote for them.

The final nominees are: 

Business of year
Mark Smith of Just Designed, Gorleston
Emma Bailey of The Gossip hair salon, Gorleston
Jeffrey Allen of Allens Butchers, Hemsby 

Pub landlord of the year
Ricky and Lauren Finch of The Rumbold Arms, Great Yarmouth
Paul Hodgson of the Tombstone Brewery, Great Yarmouth
Ruben Cruz of Bar 37, Great Yarmouth

Most Read

  1. 1 Experienced diver died after bolting to surface of lake
  2. 2 Investigation launched after blaze at former cafe
  3. 3 Son hails 'amazing' scooter convoy funeral tribute to former mod
  1. 4 Inquest date set for man who died when oil rig collapsed
  2. 5 Convicted murderer among 69 migrants heading to Yarmouth
  3. 6 Plans for Yarmouth industrial area slammed by regeneration pioneer
  4. 7 Gang who tried to smuggle 69 migrants into Norfolk coast convicted
  5. 8 Ghostbusters to descend on Yarmouth cinema
  6. 9 Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash announced for new festival at estate
  7. 10 School homes plan decision in Great Yarmouth is deferred

Teacher of the year
Saul Garthwaite Peterhouse Church of England Primary School
Isabel Carter, Ormiston Herman Academy
Emma Stevenson, Cobholm Primary Academy

Community hero
Sue Wharton-Weaver, for support to Hemsby Lifeboat and wider community
Liz Townson, Gorleston Baptist Church foodbank
Hannah Ashpole, Magpies baby and toddler group at St Mary Magdalen Church, Gorleston

Young person of the year
Tia Hutchinson for Tia's Treasures fundraising
Amelia Balls for making cakes to raise cancer charity funds
Mabel Shields for running own Race for Life aged five

Moment of the year
Banksy's Spraycation
Out There Festival
Fire on the Water

The stunning Banksy art work in Admiralty Road

The stunning Banksy art work in Admiralty Road - Credit: Denise Bradley

Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative) 
Freshly Greated
Magpies Baby Group
Fire on the Water

Fire on the Water at The Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fire on the Water at The Venetian Waterways in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Danielle Booden

Uniformed hero of the year (NHS/Police/Ambulance service/military/fire or Coastguard/RNLI member)
Dr Jamie Maclean of Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth
Hemsby Lifeboat
PC David Howarth, Gorleston beat manager

Some of the crew at Hemsby Lifeboat.

Some of the crew at Hemsby Lifeboat. - Credit: James Weeds

Mercury editor Anthony Carroll said: "I am stunned at how many nominations were sent in for our awards.

"The response was just fantastic and shows how people across the borough want to celebrate and praise all that is great about their communities.

"We have reported on so many inspirational people and their stories this year and covered some amazing events across Great Yarmouth and beyond.

Nominations poured in for our awards

Nominations poured in for our awards - Credit: Archant

"I hope we are now flooding with votes as people across the borough vote for the various categories and choose their community heroes. Good luck to all the nominations."

Vote for the finalists below

Business of the year

Pub landlord of the year

Teacher of the year

Community hero

Moment of the year

Young person of the year

Fresh idea of the year

Uniformed hero of the year



Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Russell Alexander

Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Jason Couchman

'My life is in limbo' - Man's frustration at DVLA test wait

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Henry Golding who has been jailed after admitting a sexual assault and indecent images offences.

Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jason Couchman has been given a driving licence by the DVLA

'A weight off my shoulders' - Man's joy as driving licence finally arrives

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon