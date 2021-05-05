Greater Anglia announces 'record levels of punctuality' during Covid

Published: 2:57 PM May 5, 2021

Norfolk and Waveney's train provider has announced that last year was its most punctual - with one of its most troubled lines topping the charts.

Greater Anglia has revealed "record-breaking annual punctuality" for the last year – and says it is "committed to keeping trains running on time as more passengers return, as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed further".

And the usually beleaguered Norwich to Great Yarmouth route - which saw almost 4,500 train delays between 2015 and 2018 - was recorded as the most punctual.

The report states: "In the last 12 months nearly 95 per cent of Greater Anglia trains have run on time.

"The Norwich to Great Yarmouth line was one of the top six performing routes for the last year, with 97.4 per cent of trains on time.

"For the first time in the history of not just Greater Anglia, but its predecessors too, no route fell below 90 per cent of trains running on time.

"As more passengers are expected to return to rail and services increase, Greater Anglia has outlined its commitment to keeping trains punctual."

The Yarmouth service was reduced from 21 March to July 2021, after the government informed people to avoid non-essential travel.

During the second lockdown, Greater Anglia reduced to a two hourly service (off peak only).

A full timetable was brought back over the Easter Weekend 2021.

714 services on the Yarmouth line ran throughout the month of March.

During the first lockdown customers using the service dropped to around five per cent of pre-pandemic levels for Greater Anglia.

Currently, they are receiving around 33 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We know how important it is to our customers that trains run on time and I am determined not to disappoint them."

Greater Anglia has said it is using "Japanese know-how" to improve its service.

Toshiba Digital and Consulting Corporation (TDX) and, part owner of Greater Anglia, Mitsui, are providing a software package to help Greater Anglia plan the region’s rail timetable more efficiently.

The software flags up any timing or platform conflicts, enabling Greater Anglia to tweak the timetable to try to reduce any delay.