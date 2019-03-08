Search

Cows on track delay Great Yarmouth trains

PUBLISHED: 09:49 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 04 June 2019

Cows on the track near Acle have disrupted Greater Anglia services between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

In a case of slow moo-ving trains services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been delayed due to cows on the track.

Greater Anglia have said its services on Tuesday morning (June 4) between both locations may be delayed by up to 10 minutes after cows made their way onto the line between Acle and Great Yarmouth.

In a tweet the company apologised if passengers' journeys have been affected by the disruption.

