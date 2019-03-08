Cows on track delay Great Yarmouth trains

Cows on the track near Acle have disrupted Greater Anglia services between Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

In a case of slow moo-ving trains services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been delayed due to cows on the track.

NEW: Due to cows on the track between #Acle and Great Yarmouth trains have to run at reduced speed. Disruption is expected until further notice.



Train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth via Acle may be delayed by up to 10 minutes. — GA Regional (@ga_regional) June 4, 2019

Greater Anglia have said its services on Tuesday morning (June 4) between both locations may be delayed by up to 10 minutes after cows made their way onto the line between Acle and Great Yarmouth.

In a tweet the company apologised if passengers' journeys have been affected by the disruption.

