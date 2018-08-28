Search

Greater Anglia to scrap first class to create more room on trains

PUBLISHED: 15:36 18 December 2018

The region’s train operator is to scrap most of its first class trains to make room for more standard seating.

Extra standard seats will be available for everyone on Greater Anglia trains from January 2, 2020, when the company stops providing first class on all services except intercity trains between Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester and London.

Greater Anglia is replacing every single train with brand new state-of-the-art longer trains from the middle of next year.

The new trains will be longer with more seats, USB and plug points, air conditioning and fast free wifi.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia commercial and customer services director said: “With the combination of withdrawing first class and our new longer trains, we can provide about 20pc more standard seats across our network, which will reduce overcrowding and improve our customers’ experience of travelling with us.”

The new trains were designed using feedback from customers and stakeholders.

