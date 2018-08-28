Train trouble for passengers travelling between Norwich and the coast

Greater Anglia services have been affected by a train fault. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2015

Commuters are facing delays this morning following a number of train cancellations.

Passengers travelling between Norwich and Great Yarmouth are advised to check before they travel after a number of services have been cancelled due to a train fault.

The 6.52am Norwich to Great Yarmouth service due to arrive at 7.26 and the 8.09am service due to arrive in the seaside town at 8.42am have been cancelled.

As have the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

For the latest travel information check the Greater Anglia journey check web site