'A bright man, happy with life' - Tributes paid to Norfolk victim in Greek murder inquiry

PUBLISHED: 13:43 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 23 November 2019

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

Archant

Tributes have been paid to the Norfolk victim of a murder inquiry in Greece.

The man, in his 40s and from the Belton area, has been named locally as Iain Armstrong.

He was found in the Familia hotel on the island of Ithaca on Sunday, November 17.

Vincent Culot, 63, used to work with Mr Armstrong at Seaforths, a corporate travel agency based in Great Yarmouth and Oulton Broad.

"It's difficult to speak about him right now," Mr Culot said.

He described Mr Armstrong as a "very bright man, happy with life, a great working companion".

He also said he was honest.

"If he didn't like something, he would say so. What you saw is what you took.

"He enjoyed going out, he was quite keen on good food," he said.

Mr Culot also said one of Mr Armstrong's clients at Seaforths was the Football Association (FA).

"He was very well liked among his clients," he said.

Mr Culot first heard of Mr Armstrong's death from a friend.

"I couldn't believe it," he said.

People have also been paying tribute to Mr Armstrong on social media.

One woman said: "He was a lovely, friendly, outgoing man.

"Thoughts with all his family."

A man commented: "You didn't deserve that mate. Terrible news. Thoughts are with you and your family."

In a statement, the Ithaca Police Department has said: "The investigation was resolved immediately, following a systematic and thorough investigation.

"The 40-year-old foreigner was found dead in a hotel room in Ithaca."

According to reports in Greece, the alleged attacker's wife tried to give the victim first aid before he died.

She has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family of a British man following his death and are in contact with Greek authorities.

The case will be followed up by the attorney general of Kefalonia.

‘A bright man, happy with life’ - Tributes paid to Norfolk victim in Greek murder inquiry

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

‘Something kept me going’ - Man, 25, with Asperger’s appointed bowls president

Matthew Sparrow, 25, from Acle, is the youngest ever president of the Norfolk County Bowls Association. Picture: Courtesy of Matthew Sparrow.

‘People think we are all junkies’ - The heartbreaking stories of rough sleepers in Norfolk

The Surviving Winter appeal will this year place additional focus on supporting rough sleepers. Pictures: Archant, St Martins, Thinkstock Images

Intimidation and abuse - the ‘demoralising’ reality of the campaign trail

Candidates have spoken of the

Identity of Norfolk victim in Greek murder inquiry is revealed

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.
