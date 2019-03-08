Flats plan for quayside bank will 'improve vitality'

The former Barclays Bank in Hall Quay is the latest to win planning approval for flats Picture: Google Archant

A once-grand quayside bank is set to be converted into 11 flats under a scheme approved by planners.

The former Barclays bank in Hall Quay has followed other solid and imposing buildings along the stretch in being proposed for residential use.

Hall Quay was once a bustling business hub, but a string of banks has left preferring more modern premises in the centre of town.

Under the plans the building at 15 Hall Quay will contain 11 flats with retail/office space on the ground floor.

The Grade II-listed building built in 1784 has three floors and a modern extension.

You may also want to watch:

According to papers supporting the plans, the conversion bid will bring the building back into use and encourage more people to live in and use the town centre, improving its vitality.

The former Lloyds bank at number 19 has already been converted into homes.

Natwest at number 23 has permission for three flats and a ground floor restaurant and is available for rent for £15,000 a year.

Meanwhile the former Royal Bank of Scotland which closed last year at number 14, is also being advertised to let at £25,000 a year.

HSBC is now the home of HKB Wiltshires solicitors.

Hall Quay is being tipped as a future dining quarter with the available former banking floors considered ripe for restaurants looking for impressive spaces with pedigree.

The area is in line for a pedestrian-friendly makeover, thanks to the third river crossing which will take traffic away from the Haven Bridge area creating potential for a more attractive riverside environment.

MORE: What happened to the old bank buildings at Great Yarmouth's Hall Quay?